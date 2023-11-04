Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has offered a word of advice to the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party, urging them to refrain from involving diplomats accredited to Zambia in their internal party disputes. Mr. Mweetwa expressed the government’s concern regarding the behavior of certain Patriotic Front Members of Parliament (MPs) who have continued to engage with foreign diplomats, including the American Ambassador to Zambia. These interactions are meant to address party issues that should ideally be resolved within the party itself.
Mr. Mweetwa, who also serves as the Minister of Information and Media, challenged the Patriotic Front to clarify whether they now view the United States of America as a defender of democracy, given their previous accusations that the U.S. and other Western countries played a role in imposing President Hakainde Hichilema on the Zambian people.
In recent developments, Patriotic Front Members of Parliament paid visits to various foreign missions in Zambia, including the European Union, the American Embassy, and the British High Commission.
However, the US Embassy Head of Security advised the team that if they want to set up an official meeting they should use the official channels.During their visits,PF issued a warning regarding the consequences of these diplomatic missions’ perceived support for the alleged destruction of democracy and the circumvention of the rule of law in Zambia.
Mweetwa’s advice to the PF underlines the government’s interest in maintaining diplomatic relations while urging the opposition party to focus on resolving internal matters internally. These developments come amidst ongoing political tensions within PF.
Especially the American Embassy whom they have been condemning in the past
A bunch of Hypoctrics
The PF MPs behaved like a typical mob. They stormed out of Parliament to nowhere and then suddenly someone decided that they go to the US Embassy and they did without subjecting the suggestion to
any interrogation. And off they went without appointment and expected to be given an audience. My goodness me, this only happens in a mob. George Chisanga, I expected better from you.
Funny that Upnd also used to complain to ambassadors against the PF misdeeds. You used that gun and someone else in future will also use it.
PF was voted out in order to bring in decency but it appears nothing has changed other than who is the brutalizer.
PF is a lawless party, everyone knows that.It is only Miles Sampa who has acknowledged it and is attempting real re-branding.He has stopped thuggery and locked out the clique of thieves from their meeting place. Right-thinking people must help him to completely wipe PF clean. It is only paupers hoping for crumbs from Lungu’s loot that will support his return and bloggers like Deja FOOOOL who find deep thinking very painful
One can see that this PF thing is directionless. From their previous stance and utterances one would have expected that they would have gone to the Chinese embassy first instead of the so called imperialist west. See how confused they are? Anyway I don’t think the Chinese would also tolerate them.
This habit we have of running to diplomats is ridiculous. Can’t we run our own backyards?
But Pyefu, the same diplomats you were expelling left right and center for flimsy issues when you were in power is where you are running to now. Organise your party, rebrand, real rebranding, We are still seeing a lot of arrogance in talk, not tone of remorse witnessed yet, especially from former home Affairs, people died at the hands of the Police during your rule, we still do not know who pulled the trigger, who issued the instructions but atleast we know who was in charge of the Police. Repent now
Useless lawless gang of theives………
How can you just demand to be seen ??
Pleas, the faster this gang of theives is disbanded , the better for zambia