Power Dynamos have thumped their Kitwe rivals Nkana 2-0 in the local derby played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday.

The Kitwe derby was played in the capital city following Nkana’s home ban caused by crowd trouble last season.

Defending champions Power won this round 12 match of the Super Division with second half goals by striker Andy Boyeli and skipper Godfrey Ngwenya.

Boyeli put Power on the path to victory with a 49th minute goal as Ngwenya doubled the lead two minutes later.

Nkana came close to reducing the deficit when Erick Yema’s goal in the second half option time was controversially ruled out for alleged offside.

Meanwhile, Power moves one place up to number six on the table with 20 points in 12 matches.

Power are two points behind leaders Red Arrows, who thrashed Green Buffaloes 4-1 earlier on Saturday.

Nkana remained stuck second from the bottom with nine points in 12 games.

In other games played on Sunday, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers edged Napsa Stars 2-1 at Shinde Stadium and Trident drew 1-1 against Prison Leopards at Nkana Stadium.

SUPER DIVISION WEEK – 12 RESULTS

SUNDAY, 12TH NOVEMBER, 2023

Nkana 0-2 Power Dynamos

Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 NAPSA Stars

Trident FC 1-1 Prison Leopards

SATURDAY, 11TH NOVEMBER, 2023

Red Arrows 4-1 Green Buffaloes

ZANACO 1-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Mutondo Stars 1-2 ZESCO United

Forest Rangers 1-2 Nkwazi

FC MUZA 0-0 Konkola Blades

Kabwe Warriors 0-1 Green Eagles