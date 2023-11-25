The Namibian First Lady, Monica Geingos, and the current President of the Organization of African First Ladies (OAFLAD), has touched down in Zambia to participate in the Africa CDC Youth Pre-Conference 2023. Mrs. Geingos, who arrived at 13:48 hours yesterday, was warmly received by Zambia’s First Lady, Mutinta Hichilema, at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

The highlight of Mrs. Geingos’s visit is her role in officiating at the Africa CDC Youth Pre-Conference scheduled to take place from November 25th to 26th in Lusaka. The event aims to facilitate meaningful engagement between the Africa CDC and young people, creating a platform for critical reflections on the current state of public health in Africa.

The overarching goal of the conference is to advance and institutionalize strategic collaboration between Africa CDC and the youth demographic. It provides an opportunity for young people across the continent to exchange perspectives on the role of youth in public health and share innovative solutions for meaningful engagement in this crucial area.

The chosen theme for this year’s CDC conference is “Youth Leadership for a Safer and Healthier Africa,” signaling a focus on empowering and involving the younger generation in the ongoing efforts to enhance public health across the continent.

As Mrs. Geingos assumes her role in officiating at the conference, the event is expected to foster collaboration, generate insights, and promote innovative solutions for addressing public health challenges. The participation of distinguished figures such as Mrs. Geingos underscores the importance of uniting leaders and youth advocates in the shared goal of creating a safer and healthier Africa. The conference represents a valuable opportunity for countries to exchange ideas and strategies to enhance youth involvement in shaping the future of public health on the continent.