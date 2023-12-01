Chishimba Kambwili, a member of the Central Committee of the Patriotic Front (PF) and prominent opposition figure, has been sentenced to five months imprisonment with hard labor by Senior Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba in Kasama.

The judgment comes after Mr. Kambwili faced charges related to hate speech, specifically accused of expressing disdain and ridicule towards the people of Southern Province based on their tribe and place of origin. The verdict was delivered yesterday in Kasama, leading to Kambwili being taken to the Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama.

The case against Kambwili has been a topic of significant attention and has now resulted in a prison sentence. The opposition politician, aged 54 and residing at house number 9, Wisteria Avenue, Luanshya, appeared before the Kasama Resident Magistrate for the judgment.

Kambwili is expected to appeal both the conviction and the imposed five-month sentence. His defense was represented by Kaizala Tembo from Ferd Jere & Company.