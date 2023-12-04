Atlas Mara Bank and the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Zambia will plant around 200 fruit trees seedlings in four schools in Lusaka as part of its “One Tree At A Time” campaign.

Launched on Friday at Kamwala South Secondary School, the campaign which is in collaboration with the IKOE Foundation will see 200 fruit trees seedlings planted in four Lusaka schools.

Atlas Mara Acting Chief Executive Officer Bobbline Cheembela said the campaign exemplifies the bank’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

Mr Chembela said Students participating in the Award program will nurture these trees as part of their community service commitment.

He said the initiative aligns with our CSR strategy, focusing on Education, Health, Entrepreneurship, and the Environment.

“By planting trees, we’re not just fulfilling our environmental commitment but also educating others about the significance of conservation, laying the foundation for a sustainable future, Mr Cheembela said.

“I am deeply honoured to be here today in support of an initiative that symbolizes our

commitment to a sustainable future. Atlas Mara Bank recognizes the crucial role that education plays in uplifting communities in Zambia and we actively seek out initiatives that have a positive and sustainable impact on the educational sector,” he said.



“Through our corporate social responsibility programs, particularly our education pillar, we not only provide financial literacy to communities where we operate but also strive to enhance the quality of education and expand access in rural and disadvantaged areas.”

He added, “Since our partnership was established with the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Zambia in 2019, we have impacted the lives of over 500 young individuals in Zambia ranging from ages 14 to 24 at various levels of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award program empowering them to develop essential soft skills necessary for success in any professional environment.”

“In 2022, we invested K687,500 to strengthen our partnership with the Ministry of Education, aiming to empower 1,200 students and 80 educators in 40 government schools across Zambia allowing us to reach a diverse array of students in different institutions. We’ve embraced diversity by partnering with all-boys, all-girls, mixed, and schools catering to differently-abled individuals.”

Mr Cheembela said Atlas Mara is still commitment to instilling environmental

awareness, enhancing the school’s ecological framework, and provide practical learning opportunities for students.

“This initiative aligns with the government’s green initiatives and contributes to the betterment of our environment.”

He added, “looking ahead, our vision encompasses providing holistic educational experiences that empower future leaders. By integrating environmental awareness into education, we aim to nurture well-rounded individuals equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”