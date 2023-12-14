Two state witnesses have told the Lusaka Magistrate Court that Former Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo earned over K5.8 million from 2016 to 2021 when he served as Minister.

Testifying in the matter in which Mr Lusambo and his wife Nancy have been charged with the Offence of Possession of Property suspected to be proceeds of crime, the witnesses told Magistrate Faides Hamaundu that Mr. Lusambo earned the funds through his salaries.

The ACC is prosecuting Mr. Lusambo and his wife for allegedly buying three houses in Silverest valued around US$ 150,000

Morgan Mwanza, aged 44 and a Senior Accountant at the Ministry of Finance said Mr. Lusambo’s pay slips from 2016 to 2021 showed that he received K5,52,318.99 as Gross Salary with another K1 million as travel benefit allowance.

Mr. Mwanza said Mr. Lusambo further earned another K1.2 million as Household Loan and K170,000 as Settling In Allowance.

He said the total Net Earnings during the said period is around K3.8 million.

Gross salary-5 million, 52,000, 318.99

Net-2 million, 546, 359.64

And another Senior Accountant from the National Assembly told the Court that Mr. Lusambo was paid over K2 million as a salary over the same period as a Member of Parliament.

But when pressed further by a Defence lawyer, the two witnesses admitted that their payment schedule brought before court was not comprehensive.

The witness from National Assembly admitted that her testimony did not include payments made between September-December 2021 when he served as MP for Kabushi.

The matter has since been adjourned to 12th January 2024 and 12th February 2024 for mention and 20th and 24th February 2024 for continuation of trial.