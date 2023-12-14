Two state witnesses have told the Lusaka Magistrate Court that Former Provincial Minister Bowman Lusambo earned over K5.8 million from 2016 to 2021 when he served as Minister.
Testifying in the matter in which Mr Lusambo and his wife Nancy have been charged with the Offence of Possession of Property suspected to be proceeds of crime, the witnesses told Magistrate Faides Hamaundu that Mr. Lusambo earned the funds through his salaries.
The ACC is prosecuting Mr. Lusambo and his wife for allegedly buying three houses in Silverest valued around US$ 150,000
Morgan Mwanza, aged 44 and a Senior Accountant at the Ministry of Finance said Mr. Lusambo’s pay slips from 2016 to 2021 showed that he received K5,52,318.99 as Gross Salary with another K1 million as travel benefit allowance.
Mr. Mwanza said Mr. Lusambo further earned another K1.2 million as Household Loan and K170,000 as Settling In Allowance.
He said the total Net Earnings during the said period is around K3.8 million.
Gross salary-5 million, 52,000, 318.99
Net-2 million, 546, 359.64
And another Senior Accountant from the National Assembly told the Court that Mr. Lusambo was paid over K2 million as a salary over the same period as a Member of Parliament.
But when pressed further by a Defence lawyer, the two witnesses admitted that their payment schedule brought before court was not comprehensive.
The witness from National Assembly admitted that her testimony did not include payments made between September-December 2021 when he served as MP for Kabushi.
The matter has since been adjourned to 12th January 2024 and 12th February 2024 for mention and 20th and 24th February 2024 for continuation of trial.
Already too many loopholes in testimonies.
Unless Lusambo is dumb, a clever person will simply say the difference between his official earnings and the alleged criminally acquired wealth is due to private undertakings… maybe only ZRA will have a case against him.
It’s downright naive to think that this is all the witnesses said in court. Legally-earned money passes through a bank account on its way to paying for an expensive asset. These payments were over a number of years and also covered living expenses and servicing the National Assembly motor vehicle loan facility.
Clever or a Dumb A*ss our investigative teams are severely lacking in all respects and cant even handle the elementary cases so yes he will be a lucky fella
The most important comment is probably that USD 150,000 is today 3.6m Kwacha but he earned double that -6m Kwacha in traceable income. What about his private investments? Where then are the proceeds of crime? So we are prosecuting someone for acquiring property half his earnings? We are such a joke as a country. This poverty mentality is what helps foreigners thrive here while we wallow in poverty.
His net earnings are below the value of the property. There will be normal expenses to be deducted from that so what you have at the end of the day he has very little disposable income to afford the property. He will have to prove his external sources of income that he used to buy property.
There goes another acquittal. Lol.