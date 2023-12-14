When Economic Front leader, Wynter Kabimba says it was hell under the brutal regime of the Patriotic Front, he has definitely struck the bull’s eye!

We are not saying this simply because we’ve seen unruly PF cadres on TV, inebriated with the highly potent ‘utujilijili,’ singing songs laced with insults and the most vulgar language in which they are mocking Chishimba Kambwili and describing how he’s going to have his precious private parts for a relish or stripping a helpless woman naked in front of the entire president and indeed the diabolical act of knocking off a scribe’s teeth to urinate in his mouth, we’ve been victims of PF’s brutality before!

At times we even wonder where Edgar Lungu is drawing his courage to insist he’s come back to politics. To come and do what imwe batata? To come and turn our State House into a den of sins where cutting deals with the Mafias and hosting concubines from Eswatini will be the norm? To come and gorge-out our eyes, maim our limbs and dismember our bowels? To come and restore caderism in the markets and at InterCity bus terminus? To come and strip students of bursaries and unleash ‘paras’ on them when they take their complaints to the streets? To come and further divide an already polarised nation by denying certain regions of development and restricting appointments of individuals to cabinet to one particular region? To come and gas us in our sleep? To come and shut down the Independent media so that we should be condemned to watching boring ZNBC? To come and plunder our Mukula and other national resources so that he can build mansions and shopping malls in foreign countries? Aikona man…..ichemeni!

Let me now share a personal experience of how I got clobbered by PF thugs in full view of the police! Some time in 2019, I supplied Rosewood to a PF Councillor for Fisenge ward, Luanshya district, Nepol Chiyasa with assurances that he’d settle the payment within a week. Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy…….a week turned into weeks, and weeks into months. Fed up of his Cock and Bull stories, I decided to report the matter to the police in Zambezi who of course sought the assistance of their colleagues in Luanshya.Typical of PF members at the time, the chap kept eluding the cops…..churning out one excuse after another!

One day, I decided to make another follow up with the police in Luanshya. After contacting him by phone, he claimed he was in Mpongwe attending a rally addressed by President Lungu. I was asked to report back in the afternoon.

As I was crossing the road from central police station trying to find a place to get a snack, I spotted Chiyasa in the company of the then Luanshya Member of Parliament, Steven Chungu and of course a retinue of hoodlums.

I decided to confront him there and then and challenged him on his lies. It was like I had just strayed into a Lion’s den. The idiots beat the hell out of me as the cops watched from a distance while the MP seemed to mind his own business. I walked back to the police station where they issued a medical report and opened a docket.

The suspects were detained and released the next day. When I made a follow up with the CIO, he resorted to castigating me instead of sympathising with me. I assured him I’ll see them after the elections. Ba Luanshya police, I am your guest any time soon. Tell those goons I still have the medical report. I won’t rest until justice prevails.

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst