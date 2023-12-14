When Economic Front leader, Wynter Kabimba says it was hell under the brutal regime of the Patriotic Front, he has definitely struck the bull’s eye!
We are not saying this simply because we’ve seen unruly PF cadres on TV, inebriated with the highly potent ‘utujilijili,’ singing songs laced with insults and the most vulgar language in which they are mocking Chishimba Kambwili and describing how he’s going to have his precious private parts for a relish or stripping a helpless woman naked in front of the entire president and indeed the diabolical act of knocking off a scribe’s teeth to urinate in his mouth, we’ve been victims of PF’s brutality before!
At times we even wonder where Edgar Lungu is drawing his courage to insist he’s come back to politics. To come and do what imwe batata? To come and turn our State House into a den of sins where cutting deals with the Mafias and hosting concubines from Eswatini will be the norm? To come and gorge-out our eyes, maim our limbs and dismember our bowels? To come and restore caderism in the markets and at InterCity bus terminus? To come and strip students of bursaries and unleash ‘paras’ on them when they take their complaints to the streets? To come and further divide an already polarised nation by denying certain regions of development and restricting appointments of individuals to cabinet to one particular region? To come and gas us in our sleep? To come and shut down the Independent media so that we should be condemned to watching boring ZNBC? To come and plunder our Mukula and other national resources so that he can build mansions and shopping malls in foreign countries? Aikona man…..ichemeni!
Let me now share a personal experience of how I got clobbered by PF thugs in full view of the police! Some time in 2019, I supplied Rosewood to a PF Councillor for Fisenge ward, Luanshya district, Nepol Chiyasa with assurances that he’d settle the payment within a week. Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy…….a week turned into weeks, and weeks into months. Fed up of his Cock and Bull stories, I decided to report the matter to the police in Zambezi who of course sought the assistance of their colleagues in Luanshya.Typical of PF members at the time, the chap kept eluding the cops…..churning out one excuse after another!
One day, I decided to make another follow up with the police in Luanshya. After contacting him by phone, he claimed he was in Mpongwe attending a rally addressed by President Lungu. I was asked to report back in the afternoon.
As I was crossing the road from central police station trying to find a place to get a snack, I spotted Chiyasa in the company of the then Luanshya Member of Parliament, Steven Chungu and of course a retinue of hoodlums.
I decided to confront him there and then and challenged him on his lies. It was like I had just strayed into a Lion’s den. The idiots beat the hell out of me as the cops watched from a distance while the MP seemed to mind his own business. I walked back to the police station where they issued a medical report and opened a docket.
The suspects were detained and released the next day. When I made a follow up with the CIO, he resorted to castigating me instead of sympathising with me. I assured him I’ll see them after the elections. Ba Luanshya police, I am your guest any time soon. Tell those goons I still have the medical report. I won’t rest until justice prevails.
Prince Bill M. Kaping’a
Political/Social Analyst
The Wynter Kabimba flag was very enticing. But I decided to scroll down to check who the author was. Oh my God it none other than Mr Dream Maker himself.
Analysts ??? How many 1,000’s do we have here
yet to find a credible one
I can’t still believe that PF is out of power.! We are living in peace now, thank God.
What shocks me is why PF is always used as a reference and not MMD and UNIP. There is nothing special about PF. Address the issues to day while learning from yesterday’s ills.
UNIP dead – no leader, no party.
MMD dead – With weak leader but no party.
PF dead – remnants in camps.
Other opposition parties dead – fragmented and feeble with no impact.
The is very correct, Imagine, during the week running to 12th August 2021, there was still too much covid 19, but even if I did not want to have a covid 19 Jubb I had to make sure I campaigned at work to ensure that all those who really cared about Zambia went for a Jubb in readiness for 12th August 2021 general elections because we did not want anything to do with PF.
Thank you, God you answered our prayers, the animals will never ever again come back finish us off
Saw article title. Knew who author was. Scrolled down to comment that leave the PF out of this governance.
We voted the PF out because they were a bad government. Using them as a yardstick for governance is very misplaced as they were the worst government.
Why are we so hang up about the PF government and its many ills will never make sense.
Bill writes as if bloggers here were PF supporters when majority of people here wanted the PF out and are similarly holding the UPND accountable.