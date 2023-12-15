Zambia has witnessed significant improvement in its global corruption status, marking a positive shift from its previous standing among the top 10 worst corrupt countries. The revelation was made in the latest Global Corruption Chart, indicating commendable progress in the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

PF President Miles Sampa said this is he main reason that the PF leadership has now been rebranded.

“We support zero tolerance for corruption. Only way to help the majority Zambians out of poverty and not only a few close to then PF leadership enjoying government contracts and access to public funds. They are the ones seen on social media sobbing the loudest for us removing the former PF hijackers,” Sampa said.

The previous administration faced criticism for Zambia’s high corruption levels, leading to its placement among the world’s most corrupt nations.