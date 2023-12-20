In a groundbreaking achievement for African football, Rachel Kundananji, the dynamic forward for the Zambia women’s team, has been crowned the winner of this year’s prestigious GOAL50 award in the women’s category. Kundananji’s outstanding performance outshone formidable contenders including Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, Colombia’s Linda Caicedo, Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga, and England’s Lauren James.

The GOAL50 award, an annual accolade presented by GOAL, recognizes the 50 best footballers globally based on their exceptional performances over the preceding 12 months. Kundananji’s historic win marks a momentous occasion as the first-ever African to receive this esteemed recognition.

The Zambian forward exhibited an extraordinary 2022-2023 season, where she made a significant impact with Madrid CF, netting an impressive 25 goals in 29 appearances. Her prolific goal-scoring prowess played a pivotal role in Madrid CF’s success during the season.

Adding to her stellar achievements, Kundananji contributed to Zambia’s national team, affectionately known as the Shipolopolos, securing qualification for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in history. Her remarkable journey culminated with her scoring the team’s inaugural goal in the prestigious tournament.

The GOAL50 award reflects not only Kundananji’s individual brilliance but also her instrumental role in elevating the status of African women’s football on the global stage. As the first African to clinch this honor, Kundananji’s triumph is a source of inspiration for aspiring female footballers across the continent.

GOAL, the renowned football platform, praised Kundananji’s exceptional achievements on its website, highlighting her exceptional contributions to both club and country during the award period.

Rachel Kundananji’s historic win is a testament to the growing prominence of African women in football, breaking barriers and setting new standards on the international stage. The football community eagerly anticipates witnessing Kundananji’s continued success and the positive impact her groundbreaking achievement will have on the future of women’s football in Africa.