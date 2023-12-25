Sensele Copper mine in Chingola District on the Copperbelt has recorded another fatal accident in which A-49- year old illegal miner of Chiwempala area has died after the earth fell on him whilst doing illegal mining at the open pit mine near Debra’s site.

The incident occurred on December 24th 2023 at around 11:00.

This has happened while the rescue team comprising the Konkola Copper Mine, Mimbula Mine, Mapani, the Zambia Army, and the Zambia National service are still searching for more than 31 miners who were trapped 25 days ago.

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident that Emmanuel was conducting Illegal mining activities when he met his fate after the earth collapsed on him and died instantly.

He disclosed that this was after mine inspector Mutocha Luhana during his routine inspections, received reports from other illegal miners about the accident.

He said the brief facts are that on December 24th 2023 around 07:00 Emmanuel left home to do illegal mining at the open pit mines.

Mr Mweemba stated that at around 11:00 hours whilst loading some copper ore which was already dug, he slipped and a piece of land fell on him.

“The earth fell on him and buried him completely only leaving the hand which was raised up, thereafter other illegal miners managed to retrieve him and was rushed to Nchanga north general hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said

Mr Mweemba explained that the police inspected the dead body and discovered that he had sustained a deep cut on the right side of the face and blood coming out of the mouth and nose.

He noted that the body has since been deposited in Nchanga north general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial, and an inquiry file opened.

The rescue operation of the 36 trapped SenselE illegal miners who were buried alive is on going, the number of retrieved bodies so far is 12 one was retrieved alive, 11 were dead bodies.