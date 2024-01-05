In response to a surge in cholera cases, the Zambian government has announced the deferment of the 2024 Term One school opening from the initially scheduled date of January 8th to January 29th. Education Minister Hon. Douglas Syakalima made the official announcement today in Lusaka, emphasizing the need to prevent and mitigate the spread of the disease.

Minister Syakalima clarified that this postponement applies to all public, private, aided, and community learning institutions, including Early Childhood Education (ECE) centers, primary, and secondary schools. Learners at all levels are expected to resume classes on January 29, 2024, after a three-week extension from the initial opening date.

To compensate for the lost time, the Minister explained that the First Term holidays will be reduced to one week instead of the standard four weeks. Consequently, schools will now close for Term One on April 26, 2024, and reopen for Term Two on May 6, 2024.

In light of the shortened holiday period, Minister Syakalima urged parents and guardians to prepare their children for the upcoming term well in advance of the official closure of Term One.

The Ministry of Education, under Hon. Douglas Syakalima’s leadership, emphasized a cautious approach to reopening schools, calling for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to ensure the safety and readiness of educational institutions.