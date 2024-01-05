Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has blamed the PF government for the Cholera outbreak that has since claimed 58 lives.

Mr Hichilema who visited some Cholera centers on Sunday said had those claiming leadership of our country taken heed to our advice on the need for quality public health care, Zambia was not going to be needlessly losing lives today.

He said Cholera is a preventable disease and that everybody all saw it coming, but there was no political will to tackle the outbreak quickly.

Mr Hichilema said the UPND is certain that funds meant for public health were made available much earlier in 2017 but due to corruption, funds were misappropriated and misapplied to areas not in the interest of citizens.

“When in government, we will listen more to our people and act in their best interest while fighting corruption using our zero-tolerance to corruption policy,” Mr Hichilema said.

He added, “Quality public health will be one of our pillars in ensuring a healthy and productive population. Only then will we be able to walk with our heads up that we are moving Zambia forward.”

Mr Hichilema was in the company ofparty Vice President, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, National Chairperson, Mrs Mutale Nalumango, party Deputy Secretary General, Patrick Mucheleka, party Chairperson for Mobilisation, Ms Sylvia Masebo and other party officials.

“We saw patients and their relatives whom we wished quick recoveries and encouraged to remain hopeful of better tomorrow. At the same time we appreciated the health personnel who are working round the clock at the frontline of combatting the disease,” Mr Hichilema said.