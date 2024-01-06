President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated the government’s determination to contain the cholera outbreak in Zambia. Expressing his concern, President Hichilema stated that he has been closely monitoring the cholera situation across the country, with a particular focus on Lusaka.

In a Facebook post, President Hichilema emphasized that stringent measures will continue to be implemented to curb the further spread of the disease. He urged citizens to adhere to the health guidelines provided by competent health authorities, underlining the collective effort required to defeat cholera.

“We can only defeat cholera if we work together. Taking measures to avoid contracting the disease is our call to action,” President Hichilema stated.

Cholera, an extremely virulent disease transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water, poses a significant health threat. The disease can cause severe acute watery diarrhea, and if left untreated, its severe forms can lead to fatalities within hours.