Heavy Rains Cause Structural Damage in Kanchibiya, Muchinga Province

FILE: A boy cycling through a flooded street in Chowa Township following heavy rains at the weekend

Over 30 houses in Kanchibiya district, Muchinga Province, have collapsed due to continuous heavy rains over the past seven days. Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda, reported that the severe weather conditions have also led to the destruction of a crucial road connecting the region to the Zampalm plantation. The Chambishi – Chinkobo road is another major route significantly impacted by flooding.

Mr. Chanda has urgently appealed to the government to intervene and assist the affected residents by initiating the rehabilitation of feeder roads damaged by the persistent rains.

