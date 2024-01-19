In an effort to enhancing food security and bolstering the agricultural sector, Nurse Matron Hamoonga has harnessed the benefits of the Public Service Agriculture Asset Plus loan facilitated by the Public Service Micro Finance Company (PSMFC). The nurse, residing in Palabana, was seen disembarking from a tractor on her farm, symbolizing the tangible impact of this initiative.

This development aligns with the visionary pronouncement made by the President during the 2023 Agricultural and Commercial Show. The initiative aims to empower public service workers, such as Nurse Matron Hamoonga, by providing them with access to agricultural loans and inputs. These resources are intended to not only contribute to individual household food security but also play a pivotal role in bolstering national food production and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Nurse Matron Hamoonga’s use of the tractor, made possible through the Public Service Agriculture Asset Plus loan, underscores the practical implementation of this program. The support extended to public service workers is envisioned to have a cascading effect on the agricultural landscape, fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency.

As the agricultural sector takes center stage in national development, initiatives like the Public Service Agriculture Asset Plus loan become instrumental in realizing the broader goals of the government. By empowering individuals like Nurse Matron Hamoonga, the program not only addresses food security at the grassroots level but also contributes to the overall economic prosperity of the nation.

The sight of Nurse Matron Hamoonga actively engaged in her farming venture, supported by the resources acquired through the PSMFC loan, serves as a testament to the transformative potential of targeted initiatives in the agricultural sector. It signifies a step forward in aligning individual aspirations with national development objectives, fostering a resilient and prosperous future for Zambia.