The Tanzanian Football Federation have sacked head coach Adel Amrouche after CAF handed him an eight-match ban.

The ban comes after Amrouche made controversial remarks about Morocco and its football federation, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF).

Head of their match against Morocco, Amrouche launched a scathing attack on Morocco, claiming they influence African football, including officials like referees, per the Citizen.

The comments were not well received by Moroccan fans. According to Morocco World News, CAF has also handed Amrouche a $10,000 fine. Amrouche made those comments in an interview with an Algerian TV earlier this week.

In a statement, the Tanzania Football Federation said CAF banned the Algerian for eight matches after the Moroccan federation filed a complaint against the coach.

Tanzania lost their opening match 3-0 to Morocco and will be led by Hemed Morocco and Juma Mgunda in their remaining group matches.

Zambia takes on Tanzania in the 2023 AFCON Group ‘F’ match to be played on Sunday.

The match will be played at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro with kick-off set for 19:00 hours Zambian time.