Shepolopolo Zambia midfield star Evarine Katongo has joined FAZ National Women’s League champions Green Buffaloes.

Katongo recently left Lusaka side ZISD following the expiry of her contract.

Buffaloes over the weekend confirmed the capture of Katongo in a statement.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Copper Queens midfielder Evarine Susan Katongo who joins the club on a long term basis,” the club announced.

Buffaloes and ZISD were earlier in 2022 engaged in a transfer wrangle over Katongo.

After returning from the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and COSAFA Cup, Katongo allegedly made attempts to switch to Green Buffaloes without the consent of ZISD.

Meanwhile, Katongo on Sunday made her debut for Buffaloes in the 3-1 league win over ZISD on Sunday at Independence Stadium in Lusaka

.