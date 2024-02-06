The Lusaka Magistrate Court has dismissed the bail application filed by Mr. Wahdat Hussein, a Pakistan foreign investor and proprietor of Star Motors. Mr. Hussein is currently in custody after being arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges related to the possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime.

The bail application was presented before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda last week. However, Magistrate Kasanda has ruled against granting bail to Mr. Hussein, citing concerns about the individual being a flight risk. The decision was based on information suggesting that Mr. Hussein is on a wanted persons’ list in South Africa.

Magistrate Kasanda highlighted that Mr. Hussein is allegedly in possession of seven passports. This raised significant concerns about Husseins potential to evade legal proceedings and escape the jurisdiction.

The charges against Mr. Hussein revolve around the alleged possession of seven motor vehicles between January 1, 2021, and January 27, 2024, which are suspected to be proceeds of crime. The Anti-Corruption Commission has been actively investigating the case, and the denial of bail implies that Mr. Hussein will remain in custody as the legal proceedings unfold.