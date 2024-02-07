Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has disclosed that about 16,000 doses of some cholera vaccines have been withdrawn from areas where the refusal rates were high to other needy hotspot areas.

Speaking during a cholera update in Lusaka, Ms Masebo stated that 1,888,112 individuals in hotspot areas have been vaccinated, including 3,793 healthcare workers and 3,634 people in correctional facilities.

Ms Masebo said the vaccine coverage now stands at 99%.

Ms Masebo revealed that in the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 208 cases of cholera with three deaths.

She added that a total of 248 people are in admission and 248 individuals have been discharged nationwide, signifying improvements in the interventions.

The Health Minister noted that the current cholera outbreak has exposed the need to manage the social and environmental determinants that have fueled the outbreak.

She indicated that the government has done everything possible to ensure that cholera is controlled.Ms Masebo said with support from stakeholders and partners, the government has put in place the necessary interventions which are working as seen by the drop in numbers.

Meanwhile, stakeholders have continued showing solidarity towards the cause with the Food and Nutrition Commission assisting with 500 units of sour milk and a diet for recovering patients, and Salam Life Insurance Zambia donating K100 thousand kwacha worth of finance and goods.

Others were Action Against Hunger Zambia that gave food for Pediatric patients, Lusaka Telecom Solutions, UK Zambia Fund among other individuals.