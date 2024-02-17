North-western Province Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary Tradeson Mulofwa says the Provincial Administration is considering sourcing new land for the construction of the new airport.

Speaking when a delegation from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics paid a courtesy call on him, Mr Mulofwa said looking at the rate at which the province is growing there is a need to have two airports.

“We thought it would be good to have alternative land where a big airport will be constructed so that this one becomes a city airport” Mr Mulofwa stated.

He said with barriers such as land encroachment and the gully forming around the current airport, kick starting the expansion project is being delayed.

“We are told that resources for the expansion of the airport are readily available but the current challenges are causing a delay, this is why we are looking at other options” Mr Mulofwa stated.

Mr Mulofwa however stated that encroachers such as the churches have already been talked to and they agreed to move out to the alternative land that was allocated to them.

“The people, especially the churches that have built around the airport land have already been talked to, what is remaining is us taking action so that they see that we are serious” Mr Mulofwa said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Transport and Logistics Director of Transport Nkumbu Siame said they are in the province to follow up with the council to see the progress they have made in resolving the problems.