Dear Editor
I had a bad experience at Pick N Pay Levy Mall.
I bought some bun rolls and noticed two strands of hair baked inside and sticking out of the buns,even before I opened the package. Then I took it back with the receipt and asked to see the manager but they brushed me off and said the manager was occupied and couldn’t see me.
They instead asked me to fill in a customer complaint form and leave it with them.
Additionally,they stated that I should exchange the buns for other ones,and treated the matter very lightly.
They denied me to see the manager and dismissed me.
Disappointed Customer
Some customers are always looking for trouble especially those who always have a tendency of saying ” can i see your manager”…these are the worst customers…never satisfied and always complaining and majority of them have their own personal issues…either going through divorce or maybe out of employment…and they rush to make everything a big deal…imagine someone venting about 2 ban rolls…definitely a bored human being
LoL.
You should have escalated it to their headquarters in Kabulonga. Bringing it to the media doesn’t solve your problem
You should also report all the take aways on Lumumba Rd and town
Poor hygiene is Zambia’s DNA, don’t deflect the issue on a multi national company with cross boarder experience. In Zambia we are so dependent on others who do things right. Put a Zambian in charge and the results that usually follow are run down places, poor hygiene and wastefulness. We are naturally geared to consume and waste. In most cases very oblivious to filth. We normalise dirt because we think that anything clean is for ba zungu. We need serious mindset shift.
Well pointed out
The economy is very tough for women to be hygienic. Things are bad
@Futurezed
In Zambia they believe all they need to do is pray and all the filth will disappear
Kaizar Zoulou, quickly go and hide, you’re useless !!!
Your father is useless
They exchanged the buns for you – problem solved. Unless they refused.
Last time Chitalu Chilufya inspected some fast food outlets in Lusaka at the peak of the cholera outbreak many were found with faecal matter in several places. Hungry Lion had few shops closed because swabs picked from surfaces in the kitchen showed traced of faecal matter. If tests are carried out at Thorn Park’s Matebeto they might even find STDs. That’s the Zambia we know. I admire your courage but next time there’s cholera in Lusaka just walk to Number 1 Independence Avenue and demand to see the manager