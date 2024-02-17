Dear Editor

I had a bad experience at Pick N Pay Levy Mall.

I bought some bun rolls and noticed two strands of hair baked inside and sticking out of the buns,even before I opened the package. Then I took it back with the receipt and asked to see the manager but they brushed me off and said the manager was occupied and couldn’t see me.

They instead asked me to fill in a customer complaint form and leave it with them.

Additionally,they stated that I should exchange the buns for other ones,and treated the matter very lightly.

They denied me to see the manager and dismissed me.

Disappointed Customer