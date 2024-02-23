Vice President Mutale Nalumango has lauded the recently concluded Economic Governance Training Workshop for Cabinet Ministers, emphasizing its role in shaping government policy decisions and strategic interventions. Addressing ministers at the closing ceremony of the four-day training workshop in Lusaka, Ms. Nalumango underscored the invaluable insights gained from comprehensive discussions and analysis of various aspects of economic governance.

The Vice President highlighted the significance of exploring crucial elements of economic governance vital for the country’s development and prosperity. She stressed the importance the government places on ministerial training, urging ministers to leverage the skills and knowledge acquired to provide effective leadership and oversight in their respective portfolios.

“Our commitment is to leave a positive footprint in the development of the country, necessitating a holistic approach to economic governance,” Ms. Nalumango affirmed, emphasizing the collaborative efforts required across sectors to drive economic growth and job creation. She called for increased collaboration and coordination among sectors to achieve the country’s economic transformation agenda.

Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Makozo Chikote, echoed the sentiment, noting the training’s role in emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving economic growth. He highlighted the review of service delivery and governance in public sectors as integral components of the training, expressing satisfaction with its outcomes.

Former Secretary to the Cabinet, Leslie Mbula, emphasized the training’s importance in acquainting ministers with the operations of the public service machinery. Mr. Mbula stressed the necessity for ministers to not only understand but also effectively implement the knowledge gained, urging them to share their insights with subordinates within their ministries.

“What remains now is for these ministers to ensure they realize what they have learned here, pass it on to others so that the vision can be realized,” Mr. Mbula stated, underlining the imperative of knowledge dissemination within ministries.

The Economic Governance Training Workshop stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to capacity building and effective governance, setting the stage for informed decision-making and coordinated efforts towards national development goals.