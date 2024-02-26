Dear Editor,

I write to appeal to the President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to direct his trustee Minister of Commerce Honorable Chipoka Mulenga to disburse CDF Loans and Grants to the approved applicants.

Why has it taken so long for Chingola MP to disburse loans when his Nchanga counterpart did so last year. Is this a ploy to de-campaign the party and the President?

And lastly, let these CDF programs not be delayed by MPs when these are programs for the people and not personal to holder. Why should commissioning of these programs or handing over of grants and loans not delegated to someone else when the MP is not available than waiting for him always. What happens when he/she dies, does it mean ready programs would have to wait until the bye election and ushering of another MP in office?

I appeal to the President to take keen interest in these delays of handing over of grants and loans especially in Chingola Constituency, and reprimand such MPs.

Or maybe there is no money to give to people, against the daily bragging of UPND saying CDF is an equalizer yet not?

Charles Mutesa

Chingola