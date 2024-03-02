Eng. Collins Nzovu, Minister of Green Economy and Environment, is calling upon Zambians to rally behind the government’s efforts in combating climate change, acknowledging that some of the measures implemented may face resistance.

Addressing the pressing issue of climate change, Eng. Nzovu emphasized the urgency of taking action to mitigate its devastating effects. He highlighted President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to combatting climate change and emphasized the necessity of global cooperation in addressing this existential threat.

Eng. Nzovu underscored the role of human activities in exacerbating climate change, emphasizing that it is imperative for individuals to take responsibility for their actions. He cited examples such as illegal deforestation for charcoal production and the burning of fossil fuels for energy as significant contributors to climate change.

“Is cutting down trees an act of God? Is burning fossil fuels – such as coal, oil and gas – to produce energy and power transport an act of God? Definitely not! Human activities have caused climate change and human beings must take responsibility. Some of these human activities are necessary for survival, for example we need enough energy to feed 7 billion people across the globe. Producing that energy, it involves burning of fossil fuels which emit dangerous gases in the atmosphere,” he said.

“Climate change has turned out to be a threat to the very people that the world is trying to feed. For instance, a farmer cuts trees to produce food but that act stops the rains and the life of the very farmer is threatened. From the time we formed the government, the President has always placed emphasis on the fight against climate change as witnessed through the creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment. This was a message to the world that Zambia is serious about climate change,” Eng. Nzovu said.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of climate change and food security, Eng. Nzovu illustrated how deforestation can disrupt rainfall patterns, posing a direct threat to agricultural livelihoods. He reiterated the government’s dedication to fighting climate change, exemplified by the establishment of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment under President Hichilema’s leadership.

The Minister advocated for an urgent transition to alternative clean energy sources, stressing the importance of making renewable energy more accessible and affordable for all Zambians.

“Climate change cannot be fought in isolation; we need global consented efforts. We are all affected by the devastating effects of climate change. We appeal to the people of Zambia to support and work with the government in fighting climate change. Some of the measures will not be easy to accept like halting the illegal cutting down of trees for charcoal,” he said.

“We urgently need to transition to alternative clean energy and as a government we will do everything possible to make this transition easy. We need to make alternative energy sources such as solar and gas cheaper to access.

Eng. Nzovu outlined plans to engage with the Ministry of Finance to lobby for the removal of duties on renewable energy goods and collaborate with the Rural Electrification Authority to expand access to affordable electricity in rural areas.

Eng. Nzovu expressed confidence that Zambia will overcome the challenges posed by climate change, urging citizens to stand together in support of the government’s efforts. He reassured the nation that while some measures may be difficult to accept initially, they are necessary steps towards securing a sustainable future for all.