Police in Nyimba District, Eastern Province, have detained the driver of a fuel tanker that was engulfed in flames in the Kacholola area along the Great East Road. The tanker was carrying a load of 44,000 litres of petrol valued at K1.4 million.

According to Limpo Liywalii, the Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, authorities are treating the incident as a case of arson. The detained driver has been held to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Mr.Liywalii stated that preliminary suspicions suggest the fire was deliberately started following an act of fuel theft.

The incident unfolded around 1:00 PM on Tuesday involving a fuel tanker with the registration numbers BCF 8622 and BCC 3176T, both belonging to Khalif Motors.

Police authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the arson and to determine if there are any other individuals involved in the incident.

The Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer has assured the public that the authorities are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. Further updates on the investigation are expected to be provided as the inquiry progresses.