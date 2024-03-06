By Field Ruwe EdD
UNZA Investment and the Mineral Resource Curse
The United Kingdom Home Office has excluded University of Zambia graduates from the High Potential Individuals (HPI) visa due to the perceived inferiority of their degrees. The HPI visa is designed to attract “highly skilled graduates” from international universities outside of the UK to contribute to a range of sectors, such as science and technology. According to the UK-NARIC [National Academic Recognition Information Centre] comparability, UNZA bachelor’s degree in humanities is equivalent to the British two-year Higher National Diploma, and bachelor’s degrees in medicine, engineering, and law are comparable to the three-year British Bachelor (Ordinary) Degree standard.
Apparently, the South African-NARIC keeps yielding a similar result. In 2020, a social media posted by Dr. Sam Phiri titled “South African University ‘Junks’ UNZA Degrees” infuriated many students and alumni of the university. At the heart of the story was a letter by the University of Cape Town (UCT) Humanities Postgraduate Administrative Officer Kerewin Parfitt to a Zambian Bachelor’s degree graduate applicant. It read as follows:
“Dear…Thank you for your application to study at the University of Cape Town in 2021. We conducted a NARIC [National Academic Recognition Information Centre] equivalency check on your degree from Zambia. The NARIC check indicated that your degree is equivalent to a Diploma of Higher Education in South Africa and, therefore, inadequate for entrance into the Master’s program.”
The illusion of academic pride quickly masked the reality when most UNZA students and alums took deep offense and resorted to social media to insinuate the applicant was a product of not UNZA but one of the local “inferior” private universities. Although the letter did not spark a national discourse about the quality of tertiary education in Zambia, it highlighted the pervasive discernible bane that has kept UNZA at the totem pole of global university rankings.
What the NARIC check means is that Zambia’s citadel and cauldron of intellectualism, an institution created to enhance intellectual sovereignty and foster the development of Zambia’s human capital, is a miscarriage of vocation. If indeed this is the case, then it explains why Zambian political scientists, economists, metallurgists, and pedagogues have contributed negligibly to the socio-economic growth of Zambia. Above all, it explains why Zambia has failed to embark on a paradigm shift that lifts the mineral resource curse.
Understanding Mineral Resource Curse
Coined by economist Richard Auty of Lancaster University, the term “resource curse,” also known as the “paradox of plenty,” or “poverty paradox,” describes a scenario in which a country abundant in natural resources encounters persistent issues of economic stagnation and political turmoil due to foreign exploitation. Renaissance thinkers such as Bodin and Machiavelli posited that nations with abundant resources tended to have citizens prone to lack of intellectual sight and indolence.
In Zambia, it is evident the curse is prominently manifested through the copper mining sector, which, being the bedrock of the economy, has been unsuccessful in establishing enduring welfare systems, infrastructure, and economic growth. Despite President Kaunda ensuring national control by nationalizing 51% of the equity shares in the copper industry on August 1, 1969, the aftermath has witnessed an upsurge in corrupt practices and the plunder of mineral resources by foreign investors.
Cecil John Rhodes and Zambia’s Mineral Resource Curse
Early this month ZCCM sold a 51% stake in Mopani Copper Mines to Delta Mining Limited, retaining the remainder, and creating the potential for substantial kickbacks. Furthermore, the recent discovery via Artificial Intelligence (AI) of the largest copper deposit in Zambia by KoBold, a company backed by billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, evoked the ghost of Cecil John Rhodes.
Rhodes’s conquest of Zambesia led to the discovery of large copper deposits in the land he named Northern Rhodesia (Zambia). In 1890, Rhodes’s British South African Company (BSA) acquired mining rights from King Lewanika of the Lozi people without him fully comprehending the implications of the agreement. Henceforth, Zambia fell victim to the mineral resource curse.
Rhodes, deeply entrenched in the ideology of white supremacy, understood education investment to be a crucial component of the mineral resource curse. Having received his education at Oriel College, Oxford, he was aware that the convergence of political ideology and academic thought served to strengthen one another.
In 1891, he proposed a university system that fostered unity between the British and Boers, and enacted measures that denied the indigenous natives access to intellectual sovereignty essential for managing their own assets and attaining global recognition. To this he affirmed, “the native is to be treated as a child and denied the franchise.”
Kenneth Kaunda’s Dilemma
Rhodes’s discriminatory measures effectively marginalized a vast majority of the indigenous population, branding them as uncivilized. Throughout the British colonial era, the number of educated natives remained significantly low. By 1960, Northern Rhodesia could only boast eight indigenous individuals who had completed their education, a number that grew to 100 at independence time.
Consequently, Kaunda faced a challenge in developing a political ideology that embodied intellectual sovereignty due to the dearth of highly skilled graduates. Natives lacked self-efficacy—the ability to exert control over their own motivation, behavior, and social environment. The indigenous population was deficient in self-efficacy, which refers to the capacity to regulate own drive, actions, and surroundings. Understanding the significance of education in mitigating the negative effects of the mineral resource curse, Kaunda proactively spearheaded the building of the University of Zambia, which opened its doors on March 17, 1966.
Half-baked Graduates
The first graduates of the university encountered notable obstacles in addressing the natural resource curse, despite dedicated attempts to implement impactful measures and assist the government in forming robust institutions. This inadequacy holds true to this day. According to the 2019 publication titled “Creating Decent Jobs: Strategies, Policies, and Instruments” by the African Development Bank, the University of Zambia still produces too many undergraduate degrees that do not equip students with the essential proficiency required in the 21st century labor market.
Professor Emmanuel Ngara of the African Association of Universities concurs and adds; “Many African tertiary institutions produce half-baked graduates that aren’t fit for the world of work mainly because of the way they are taught and the absence of curricular reviews that should respond to the calls of industry’s contemporary needs.”
UNZA graduates and students may be fervently eager to criticize Professor Ngara’s remarks and cast doubt on the UK and South African NARIC results. Before you do that, bear in mind the wide gap that exists in the world university rankings between Oxford University (1), the University of Cape Town (167), and the University of Zambia (1,578). Whenever such rankings are made public, Zambian graduates are left feeling undervalued in their professional pursuits, while students become demoralized in their academic endeavors.
Moreover, the decline in rankings undermines the fundamental aspects of analytical thinking, finding solutions to problems, and fostering inventive abilities, which are essential for Zambian graduates to effectively address the obstacles presented by the mineral resource curse. Ultimately, such rankings inadvertently provide UCT and the UK Home Office with a rationale to exclude Zambians from the pool of highly skilled graduates.
The Ball is in Hichilema’s Court
The overarching question is; Can the University of Zambia execute a dramatic turnaround and meet the demands of a world class university? Undoubtedly, such a feat is feasible, only if UNZA emulates the University of Ghana and the University of Dar es Salaam who have integrated extensive World-Class University (WCU) goals into their mission declarations and are determined to deliver world-class academic standards. President Hichilema, revered by UNZA students for providing complimentary meals and promoting access to basic education, possesses the capability to introduce a novel and creative perspective to the university, placing a strong focus on intellectual sovereignty.
Hichilema, in collaboration with the Chancellor, should embark on establishing a superior higher education system. This system must encompass three essential elements that are generally observed in top-tier universities worldwide: (1) a notable assemblage of skilled instructors and learners, (2) ample financial means, and (3) a clearly defined strategic vision supported by capable leadership. To achieve this goal, it is crucial for the Chancellor to establish the Office of Strategic and Academic Quality (OSAQ) with the primary objective of enhancing academic excellence.
It is also imperative for the Chancellor to investigate strategies that can incentivize a greater number of undergraduate students to engage in research-based programs at the postgraduate and postdoctoral stages. OSAQ should reward such students with fully funded internships at prestigious institutions in the United States and Europe, to enable them to enhance their professional expertise.
There is no doubt that embarking on this project will have financial implications. The creation of a world class university requires a significant amount of money. Luckily, Hichilema is well-known for his ability to secure financial resources. Hakainde and his administration must establish reserve funds to boost investments in the university and foster social capital to back this effort.
Otherwise, Zambia’s potential to break the mineral resource curse and actively participate in the free flow of 21st century ideas across different fields, including the economy, and politics, as well as its reputation in disseminating and advancing accumulated knowledge and research findings, will be mediocre at most and its degrees desecrated at worst.
The rights to this article belong to ZDI (Zambia Development Institute), a proposed US-based Zambian think tank. On May 19, 2022, a comprehensive proposal was delivered to President Hichilema through Principal Private Secretary Bradford Machila. Author, Dr. Field Ruwe holds a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership. He is affiliated with Northeastern University, Boston, MA. US. Email: [email protected].
Thats how they perceive us as inferior human beings….i don’t blame them…we have tons of wealth within our borders but we choose to go and begg…and thats the reason they think we are dunderheads and inferior…we can’t use our own brains to make money…let the Muzungu make money for us
South Africa UNZA graduates are running the Gold mines and Platnum mines. In Australia you Zambian Graduates in the Austrlain Mines. U will find them in Botswana and Canada as well. UNZA has trained Engineers, Metarllugists, Geologists, Chemists , Surveyors who have left the country. Mines in Zambia are now run by foreigners….At Barrick, at FQM and at KCM. They will rather bring their own “ill” matric holders and pay them more than a well qualified Zambian.
HAKAINDE TASK IS TO BRING BACK ZAMBIAN ENGINEERS WHO ARE ALL OVER THE WORLD RUNNING MINES.
HE JUST NEEDS TO PAY THEM WELL……THEY WILL BE HERE. THEY ARE THERE IN PANAMA, SOUTH AFRICA, BOTSWANA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, CONGO AND MANY MORE NOW IN SAUDI ARABIA.
THE PROBLEM IS WE WANT TO PAY FOREIGNERS MORE THAN OUR OWN QUALIFIED ZAMBIANS.
If people knew how university rankings are done, they wouldn’t even bother. Let’s borrow from the ranking of football leagues in the world. Portugal has never won the football World Cup but that has not stopped the country producing a Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s really about the general tendency or trend. One or two outliers does not disprove the general tendency. The British themselves always rank their top universities above German ones. The Germans are not bothered by that. For example, when the German carmaker BMW took over the British car company Rover in the late 1990s, the Germans were appalled by the low technical standards of the factory.
@Anonymous, No they don’t perceive you as inferior human beings. That’s an extreme mis-charactrization. What we consider inferior is your degrees from the main university in Zambia. Some of us have know about this for the longest.
@Moono Some of us have been raising these issues from the 80s. Noone listens. What I have learnt is that the last people you would expect to listen are the politicians because they are in those offices temporarily and sadly, for what they can steal. The educational system in Zambia needs thorough examination and then a revamp
All in all this is a proposal for a significant increase in university funding. An increase in budget allocation.
Not when you are a broke country
The important question we must interrogate is, “Is it working for us? Or is the human resource we’re training able to fit into our industry and perform?” Obviously we aren’t training for the UK or SA labour market. However, if our trained human resource can’t fit into our industry then it should concern us. My experience is that most Zambian graduates require retraining when you employ them. The reason is that industrial players aren’t included in the development of the curriculum. So there’s nothing wrong with this finding
Exactly wherein lies the issue. Totally agreed
@Ayatollah,apparently it’s not working for you. Tell me any major engineering achievements initiated by Zambian Engineers despite having a seemingly fully functional Dept of Engineering at Zambian Universities. They can’t design or even repair bridges etc. We have to call on South African or Chinese Engineers to do all the work.
Unza is crap, I knew it.
That’s an exaggeration all day long. UNZA is not crap. It’s pushing along despite years and years of under-funding.
The problem is that the writer isn’t stating his actual agenda. He worked with the BBC and the World Bank, and keeps talking about ‘the resource curse’ as if it is a real thing, and not a smokescreen for resource theft by the old colonial powers. Including the UK and De Beers/Glencore/IMF/World Bank.
BTW they prey on people with low self esteem to do their bidding for them.
And why is there no curricular review? Is the money for education going elsewhere, like De Beers? World Bank ‘Structural Adjustment’?
Let us run away from the debate and revisit the curriculum and establish whether or not the course outlines of 1966 are different from the ones we have to day. If nothing has changed, then we have to go back to the drawing board.
I think its starts with the grade 12 results, could it be there is a high possibility that some of the entrants who get six points are not genuine, this also explains why we are not able to come up with new products in our country. There is no need to be furious on this one its spot on. During UNIP days we had only 35,000 graduates they brought us new products like Tarino and Tip Top soft drinks, lenco buses etc, through innovation, now you can see the sense out of this. This time around we have graduates in millions with zero new products no innovation at all.
As a recruiter I have a lot of experience with ZEC and would tell you there are lots of fake certificates produced in longacres. These are the qualifications used to enter universities colleges and the job market
However government thinks admitting the corruption would be disastrous. This article is very appropriate and should make a concerned government investigate. There’s lots of fake qualifications in Zambia
Yes, Its the Resource Curse; the Paradox of Plenty; the Poverty Paradox. I hope people have got it. too much backyard universities and yet parents are just crying about boarding houses.
Ever wondered the reason for poor journalism for example? Those badly written yet published stories? it the poverty paradox.
I tend to agree…….
Standards at UNZA are low……..
That’s why you have unemployable doctors who can’t find jobs……….
If a doctor can’t find a job , just know………
Kutumpa uko, UNZA can be reduced that level
But even if the quality is poor, some students excell………
The problem is Africans in General are not passionate about their careers……..
To them it is a way of making the most money , nothing wrong with that, but…….
The difference is in developed societies , you find people are passionate about their careers , to a point where it becomes a way of life…….
This breeds better engineers and scientists
Us we too busy with the side hussel…
There a lot of factors that make universities to produce half baked graduates.One of the critical factor is insufficient funds from Central Government. The other one is universities, most of them, luck critical thinkers on how to survive minus outside help. When we look at national budget, how much is allocated toward Research and Development in our universities? A big allocation is done towards puerile activities that do not add value in advancement of national programmes. Universities should also have savvy cadres of intellectuals who can think outside the box to generate revenue for themselves. Universities should be oasis of knowledge and skills that can develop this nation in times of crisis like drought we are experiencing.
UNZA should have been very well funded to a point of being a top uni……….
UNZA had a lot of prime land to even sustain itself without GRZ…….
What happened to that land ?????
One major problem is also this LT whenever they see that you have mentioned a very progressive point this site never allows you to post that. So this site is part of the problem
Peace Maker.You are very right.LT has done that to me a lot of times.There must be a low-life punk at LT
One of the issues with Africans is the way they perceive each other. Some sick politicians go to South Africa and are treated by Malawian nurses and Congolese doctors at the best hospitals there! Even your president has not problem listening to bazungu ‘experts’ over Zambian professionals for strategic advice. You shall always remain in a reactive mode which fuels corruption. Even this “disaster” declaration that was recently pronounced s an open door for corruption because when things are properly done, there is very little corruption possible. The west and corrupt politicians want the house to b on fire so that they can steal. Governance systems are not in alignment with our educational system, which is colonial based as the article alluded.
That’s why the private sector is doing the needful, UNZA isn’t worth a university to brag about.
What methodologies were used? And what is this organisation that sounds like a syndicate? I thought NARIC deals with TEACHING qualifications for those wishing to teach in the UK or thereabouts. Coming to South Africa, what is its significance above SAQA? Some of us have had our Zambian qualifications equivalent and in some cases above SA ones. Has this changed? If so, when did this change occur and what were the metrics. For asking these questions I will get insulted, ridiculed and worse. Just answer these questions amambala.
Which books do university of Zambia use.They don’t even produce their own books.How can they rate them well?All good universities lectures make their own books but using the national carriculum agenda.In Russia every three years a lecturer needs to update his books he uses when teaching.Not ifyaku kopela ati use this exford university book.
No way that an UNZA graduate can be inferior to a South African graduate. I have an UNZA academic background and now a lot of familiarity with South African universities, having worked at three of them. Our UNZA students can teach South African university students. That is how high Zambian education is over South African education. UK, maybe we can be lower than them, yes, but South Africa no way!
Our students at UNZA can’t even look after their own toilets and have to trek to East Park to relieve themselves. How do you expect such to get quality education??
@Patriot, your UNZA degree was inadmissible for a Masters program at Cape Town University. Reasons:- it was inadequate or below standard or equivalent to a South African diploma. Do you understand.
Dr Ruwe, don’t be like Prof Chirwa, come and setup the a world class university in Zambia or even team up with UNILUS, Cavendish etc. You have this well intended idea but we have drought, unsustainable debt, unemployment etc to deal with NOW. What we really need are quality craft schools/colleges. The will teach plumbers, fitters, carpenters, bricklayers that will skilfully lay the same amount of bricks like Chinese bricklayer. Artisans that can create employment for themselves and others.
On the other hand, let’s not be carried away with this western narrative that always wants to put us down. Yes we have our issues, so does China. However, China doesn’t ascribe to seeking validation from westerners. They have & maintain their own Chinese agenda. Yes they borrow/spy/steal intellectual property for their own benefit. However the don’t seek western validation of their universities or anything for that matter. Today China is in pole position to overtake the US in a few decades. Chinese are confident in their own skin. Let’s learn something from their attitude towards western hegemony.
This is the best article l have ever ready in LT. Then you know you are reading an a well researched article fr a trained & educated person in journalism etc. Not that half-backed std 4 English l ready fr Zambian ‘journalists’.
In a nation that clearly doesnt have the skills to impart knowledge or skill as our University and colleges manifest how do you introduce free education? Free Miseducation? HH recruit experts to repair our entire education system