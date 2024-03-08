In a significant development impacting power supply across Zambia, ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has announced that the company will commence 8-hour daily load shedding effective Monday, March 11, 2024. The decision follows a meticulous assessment of water levels in the Kafue and Zambezi basins.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mapani explained that the implementation of load shedding has become imperative due to the dwindling water levels, which directly affect power generation capacity. He noted that the anticipated loss for ZESCO due to load shedding would amount to approximately $35 million per month.

Mr. Mapani assured the public that ZESCO would release the first weekly load shedding schedule by Saturday to enable individuals and businesses to make necessary preparations. Load shedding will be scheduled throughout the day, affecting morning, afternoon, and evening periods.

The decision to initiate load shedding underscores the gravity of the situation regarding Zambia’s energy resources and highlights the need for sustainable energy management strategies.