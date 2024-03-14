Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati, says Zambia has made firm progress in the use of technologies and application of nuclear science in the health sector.

And Mr Mutati has disclosed that the Government has invested over 25 million United States dollars in the construction of a nuclear and Cancer Center in Ndola to reduce cancer related deaths.

Mr Mutati said this at a joint press briefing and issuance of Statutory Instrument (SI) on regulation on nuclear medicine and radiotherapy with the Ministry of Health and Radiation Protection Authority (IPA).

He stressed that more investments will be channeled in cancer treatment, capacity building and technological advancement in the fight against disease caused by radiation.

Mr Mutati said the government through his Ministry has issued two regulations namely SI on Ionizing Radiation Protection Nuclear Medicine regulation and the ionizing radiation protection Radiotherapy regulations of 2024 aimed at strengthening radiation protection management, safety and security of radioactive material.

Mr Mutati has also emphasized that the government will continue to provide guidance framework for nuclear medicine safety and importance of complying with standards to ensure patient safety and minimize treatment costs.

The Minister has further called on the media to scale up awareness on the two instruments to the public in order for them to appreciate its significance.

And Minister of Health Permanent Secretary for Donor Coordination, George Sinyangwe, has called for highest standard of safety and protection when using ionizing radiation

Dr Sinyangwe said modern medicines has brought with it advancements particularly in the field of nuclear medicine and radiotherapy.

He said these modalities have transformed the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions offering help to patients.

Dr Sinyangwe charged that in healthcare, radiation is used in the diagnostic and therapeutic radiography in the treating of cancer.

He said in Zambia ionizing radiation is not only used in the health sector but other sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture and research in training.

The Permanent Secretary stated that it is important that mechanisms for the control and monitoring of this potential but harmful essential tool are put in place to protect users.

He stressed that improper application of radioactive nuclear materials can cause biological effects which may result in various diseases such as leukemia and other radiation- induced carcinomas.

Meanwhile, Radiation Protection Board Chairperson Christabel Reinke thanked the Government for its support in ensuring the highest standards of radiation safety and protection in the country’s health system.