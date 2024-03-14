University of Zambia (UNZA) Acting Head of Communication and Marketing, Damaseke Chibale, has vehemently refuted allegations suggesting that the university produces inferior degrees, labeling them as malicious. Mr. Chibale’s statement comes in response to online claims questioning the quality of education provided by UNZA.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Chibale highlighted UNZA’s prestigious recognition as one of the best universities according to the Times Education Sub-Saharan Africa University rankings. He emphasized that such accolades underscore UNZA’s commitment to academic excellence and its status as a reputable institution.

Mr. Chibale urged stakeholders and the public to disregard the unfounded allegations circulating online, emphasizing that they are aimed at undermining the credibility of UNZA. He reiterated the university’s dedication to upholding academic integrity and ensuring the delivery of high-quality education to its students.

As UNZA continues its mission to provide outstanding educational opportunities, Mr. Chibale reaffirmed the university’s unwavering commitment to maintaining its esteemed reputation and fostering a conducive learning environment for all its stakeholders.

The University of Zambia was ranked 6th best university in Africa from 156 universities in 20 countries by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.At the global level, UNZA was ranked in the 501-600 position out of 1,799 participating universities.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Recently the United Kingdom Home Office made a decision to exclude University of Zambia (UNZA) graduates from the High Potential Individuals (HPI) visa program. This decision stemed from concerns regarding the perceived inferiority of degrees awarded by UNZA.

The HPI visa program is a UK initiative aimed at attracting “highly skilled graduates” from international universities outside of the UK. The program seeks to invite talented individuals to contribute their expertise to various sectors within the UK economy, with a particular focus on areas such as science and technology.

According to assessments conducted by the UK-NARIC (National Academic Recognition Information Centre), the comparability of UNZA degrees to British academic standards raises doubts. For instance, the evaluation indicates that a bachelor’s degree in humanities from UNZA is considered equivalent to the British two-year Higher National Diploma. Similarly, bachelor’s degrees in medicine, engineering, and law from UNZA are deemed comparable to the three-year British Bachelor (Ordinary) Degree standard.

This decision has sparked concerns and debates within both academic and diplomatic circles. It has raised questions about the recognition and value of degrees obtained from UNZA, one of Zambia’s leading academic institutions. Critics argue that such exclusions could undermine the reputation and opportunities for UNZA graduates seeking to pursue further studies or employment abroad.

The exclusion of UNZA graduates from the HPI visa program underscores the importance of maintaining high academic standards and ensuring international recognition of qualifications. It also highlights the need for ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and competitiveness of education provided by institutions like UNZA.

In response to this development, stakeholders including UNZA officials, government representatives, and academic bodies are likely to engage in dialogue with the UK authorities to address concerns and explore potential avenues for resolving the issue. These discussions may involve efforts to clarify misconceptions about UNZA degrees, provide additional evidence of academic rigor and quality assurance measures, and explore possibilities for mutual recognition agreements between educational institutions in Zambia and the UK.

Overall, the exclusion of UNZA graduates from the HPI visa program underscores the complexities and challenges associated with international recognition of academic qualifications. It serves as a reminder of the importance of continuous improvement and collaboration in the pursuit of academic excellence and global recognition.