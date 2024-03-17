Timber is at the center of a growing concern in Zambia’s construction industry. In recent years, the country has grappled with the repercussions of using substandard timber in building projects, resulting in catastrophic outcomes such as roofs being torn off structures and, tragically, the loss of lives. The urgency for stringent regulations to govern the quality of timber employed in construction has become glaringly evident, particularly in the aftermath of incidents like the 2022 tragedy involving members of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church.

The importance of quality timber in construction cannot be overstated. Timber is a fundamental building material in Zambia, utilized extensively in various construction projects ranging from residential buildings to schools and commercial structures. However, the use of substandard or poorly treated timber poses significant risks to the structural integrity and safety of buildings, as evidenced by instances where roofs have been blown off during storms or heavy winds.

One notable example occurred in 2022 when members of the SDA Church tragically lost their lives due to a faulty roof structure. This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of ensuring that timber used in construction meets rigorous quality standards. It also underscores the need for effective regulation and oversight to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

To address these challenges and safeguard both infrastructure and lives, it is imperative that Zambia implements robust measures to regulate the quality of timber used in construction. This includes stringent standards for the sourcing, treatment, and testing of timber, as well as comprehensive inspections and quality control protocols throughout the construction process.

Forestry professionals play a crucial role in this endeavor. By consulting with experts in the forestry industry, policymakers can develop and enforce regulation that promote the sustainable and responsible use of timber resources while ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety in construction. Forestry professionals possess the expertise and knowledge necessary to assess the quality of timber, identify potential risks, and recommend appropriate measures to mitigate them.

Furthermore, it is essential for all stakeholders involved in the construction industry to recognize the importance of their individual professions and responsibilities. Architects, engineers, builders, and contractors must prioritize quality and safety in their projects, adhering to established standards and best practices. Collaboration and communication among all stakeholders are essential to achieving this goal and fostering a culture of excellence in construction practices.

In addition to the pressing need for stringent regulations regarding timber quality in construction, it’s crucial to address specific areas where substandard timber usage has been prevalent, such as in the construction of wooden bridges and furniture. Wooden bridges are vital infrastructural elements, particularly in rural areas, where they provide crucial access across rivers and valleys. However, the quality of timber used in these bridges can greatly impact their safety and longevity.

Substandard timber in bridge construction can lead to premature deterioration and structural failure, endangering the lives of those who rely on these bridges for transportation. Moreover, the lack of adherence to proper construction standards can result in costly repairs and maintenance, further burdening local communities and authorities.

Similarly, the use of poor-quality timber in furniture manufacturing can compromise not only the aesthetic appeal but also the durability and safety of the products. Consumers may unknowingly purchase furniture made from substandard materials, only to experience premature wear and tear or even structural failure. This not only reflects poorly on the craftsmanship of the carpenters but also poses risks to the well-being of the users.

Addressing the declining quality of workmanship among carpenters in the construction industry is another critical aspect of ensuring the integrity of timber-based structures. The traditional skills and techniques passed down through generations are at risk of being lost as modernization and industrialization take precedence. This trend not only affects the quality of finished products but also undermines the cultural heritage associated with woodworking and carpentry.

One contributing factor to the declining quality of timber products is the lack of proper kiln-drying facilities in Zambia. Kiln drying is essential for reducing the moisture content of timber to appropriate levels, ensuring dimensional stability and resistance to decay. Without access to kilns or proper drying methods, carpenters may resort to using inadequately seasoned timber, leading to structural issues and quality deficiencies in their work.

To address these challenges, concerted efforts are needed to promote education and training in woodworking and carpentry, emphasizing the importance of craftsmanship and adherence to quality standards. Additionally, investment in kiln-drying facilities and technologies can help modernize the timber value chain in Zambia, ensuring that timber products meet the necessary moisture content requirements for construction.

Collaboration between government agencies, industry stakeholders, and educational institutions is essential to develop and implement initiatives aimed at improving the quality of timber products and enhancing the skills of carpenters and woodworkers. By prioritizing quality craftsmanship and embracing modern technologies, Zambia can revitalize its woodworking industry, produce high-quality timber products, and safeguard its infrastructure and citizens’ lives for generations to come.

Ultimately, the regulation of timber quality in construction is not only about protecting infrastructure and preventing financial losses but also about safeguarding human lives. By implementing effective measures to ensure the quality of timber used in construction, Zambia can mitigate risks, enhance resilience to natural disasters, and create safer and more sustainable built environments for all its citizens.

In conclusion, the recent incidents involving structural failures due to poor-quality timber underscore the urgent need for stronger regulation and oversight in Zambia’s construction industry. By working collaboratively with forestry professionals and other stakeholders, policymakers can develop and enforce measures to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety in construction. This proactive approach is essential to safeguarding both infrastructure and lives, contributing to the overall development and prosperity of Zambia.

Eng. Chaliafya Katungula

Secretary General

Forestry Institute of Zambia

Forestry Advocacy for Communication, Communities, Transparency, Accountability and Research