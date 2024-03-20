A female physiotherapist of Mwinilunga District Hospital in North Western Province has allegedly been killed by her husband.

Confirming the matter to ZANIS, North Western Province Police Commanding officer Dennis Moola identified the deceased as Twaambo Hitima aged 36 of low density area in Mwinilunga district.

Mr Moola said the incident occurred on March 18, 2024 around 21:00 hours when the husband of the deceased Coillard Mubita 44, a Human Resource Officer at Mwinilunga District Health Office allegedly used an unknown sharp instrument to inflict multiple deep cuts on his wife’s neck.

“A niece to the deceased, Racheal Nyambe aged 18 of low density area reported that her aunt Twaambo Hitima has been murdered by her husband Mubita aged 44 after a marital dispute,” she told the police.

Mr Moola disclosed that the suspect Coillard Mubita has since been detained in police custody and a docket for murder opened while the body of the deceased has been deposited in Mwinilunga District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.