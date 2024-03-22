Friday, March 22, 2024
Rural News

Government Allocates 65 Million Kwacha for Rural Electrification in North Western Province

By Chief Editor
North Western, 4th October, 2019Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has completed its first ever Mini Hydro Power Station set to benefit over 12,000 people at a cost of $8.6 million
The UPND government has earmarked K65 million to expedite rural electrification projects in North Western Province, announced Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo. The allocation comes in response to the province’s burgeoning growth, driven by various investment projects, leading to a surge in electricity demand.

Dr. Zyambo emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that rural communities have access to electricity, thereby stimulating economic development across the region. She urged mines operating in North Western Province to collaborate with the government in accelerating rural electrification efforts.

The announcement was made during the Business Accelerator Program held in Solwezi, underscoring the government’s proactive measures to enhance energy access and support economic growth in rural areas.

