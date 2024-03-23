Court proceedings in a case involving former Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo and a businessman of Chinese origin, Zhang Lianan, have been discontinued following a Consent Judgment entered between the two parties.
The Consent Judgment, drawn pursuant to Order 42 Rule Five of the Supreme Court, signifies that both Mr. Zhang and Mr. Kakubo have agreed not to pursue any further legal action against each other. Additionally, Mr. Kakubo has been ordered to make restitution to Mr. Zhang, as per the terms outlined in the judgment.
Under the terms of the Consent Judgment, Mr. Kakubo will be required to pay $300,000 in installments to Mr. Zhang, who will also be receiving the restitution of a Mercedes-Benz Registration Number 6952 from Mr. Kakubo.
Importantly, Mr. Zhang has exonerated Mr. Kakubo from allegations of receiving any inducement for business transactions, further adding a twist to the case that unfolded last month. Initially, Mr. Zhang had sued Mr. Kakubo for misrepresentation over a mining business partnership, demanding over one million U.S dollars in damages.
Mr. Zhang alleged that Mr. Kakubo, claiming to be the majority shareholder of HUNSLOW Investment, enticed him into a mining business partnership in May 2022. According to Mr. Zhang, the partnership was related to an exploration small mining license number 25569 in Chingola, with the potential of converting it into a mining license.
However, Mr. Zhang claimed that it was later revealed that the mining exploration license number 25569 had been converted into a mining license, which was in the process of being sold to Grizzly Copper Mining. These allegations were outlined in the Statement of Claim filed in the Lusaka High Court.
With the discontinuation of court proceedings and the agreement reached through the Consent Judgment, the matter between Mr. Kakubo and Mr. Zhang has come to a close, bringing an end to the legal dispute.
These courts… How much will judge receive from the $300000?
Only in Zambia you can walk free and continue working as Foreign Affairs Minister, if this happened in China, both could have been excited by communist President himself.
Is he still a forigne affairs minister ???
We already knew the outcome of of HH’s blue eyed boy. Why do you think Hichilema did not appoint the Minister of Foreign affairs. The fact that Kakumbo Mr Dairy is paying back the Chinese guy and returning that Benz means the transaction happened and a crime was committed. The courts are toothless because they wait for instructions from Hakainde Hichilema the great liar.
Now this is called proper w1tchcraft, ufinti. How can a country develop when you have clowns in every department.
Stage managed. Remember I said that the resignation was just a ruse to make you believe they are fighting corruption. That’s why the position of MoFA remains vacant. Do not worry the case will be continued in Season 2 Episode 1.2026.
Kakubo entered into a private business transaction with a Chinese national………
Unfortunately , he lied to the president when asked, and rightly resigned………
The Chinese sued him…….an agreement was reached between the 2 outside court……..
He did not steal from GRZ…….
What is the case here ????
Kakubo, we can see it in your eyes. “They eyes don’t lie”.
And just yesterday Lumbani madoda praise singers Spaka were jumping up down…we told them that the Mopani Mining deal is HH’s personal investment and Kakubo is also one of the beneficiaries….in your face Spaka….and you thought HH was a saint when he is the one enabling corruption
You belive cde members speculation ????
Very funny…….
@DeJavu
Yes you said it but Lumbani madoda praise singers didn’t believe you….and do you know that Kakubo was fired by Barclays Bank for theft????….birds of the same feathers fly together….Kakubo is HH’s very closest henchman orchestrating all the deals….remember the Chinese Ambassador brown envelope
Hakainde Hichilema was so excited about the Mopani deal….he knows deep down in his heart that Zambians have been dribbled…and don’t forget that Arabs are the masters of corruption…smooth criminals…remember Arabs were the middle men for Slave Trading as a matter of fact they were the ones behind Slave trade…very dangerous Pompwes…no wonder their wealth is intact…do you know that Dubai was built by Slave labors from Pakistan ..Bangladesh..India and Africa
………
This is komboni kaponya reasoning 101…………….
@ Spaka
You too blind to see….please try to be objective sometimes…stop being a Lumbani madoda…you should have seen HH’s excitement when he was handing over Mopani to HIMSELF…..and today his compatriot Kakubo is free and he will soon be reinstated…by next week Kakubo will be back as Minister of Foreign affairs or he will be appointed as a Diplomat in one of the powerful Western countries…or a different but more powerful Ministry very close to the President so that he can continue being Presidential chola boy and corruption Master minder
Unfortunately we don’t have a proper system to investigate corruption in Zambia….even here in the USA the Justice system is corrupt….they pick and choose who should be investigated and sent to Jail ……Mopani deal. HH 2 Zambia 0 full time
First, we were told that what KakuMbo did wrong was a private matter. Then we saw the victim apologise to the perpetrator followed by the legal suit dropped. Such is life. A government official has no private life because they are paid by public funds. How do we fight corruption by abating it? Such acts are tranger than fiction.