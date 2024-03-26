US Senators joined President Hakainde Hichilema for a productive meeting this morning at State House, with Senator Patty Murray leading the delegation.The senators expressed their commitment to fostering robust economic ties and collaborative efforts to address shared challenges during their visit to Southern African countries.

President Hakainde Hichilema held a productive meeting this morning at State House with a delegation of U.S. senators led by Senator Patty Murray.

Accompanying Senator Murray were Senator Chris Coons from Delaware, Senator Gary Peters from Michigan, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto from Nevada, and Senator Peter Welch from Vermont.

The discussions during the meeting spanned a wide array of topics, with a primary focus on the enduring friendship between Zambia and the United States. President Hichilema provided insights into Zambia’s ongoing efforts to reposition its social, economic, and political trajectory, underscoring the significance of the national development plan as the guiding blueprint for these endeavors.

President Hichilema conveyed his appreciation to the United States for their swift decisions regarding the implementation of the Lobito Corridor Rail line project. He lauded the U.S. government for its proactive approach towards advancing the project, which holds immense potential for enhancing Zambia’s connectivity and regional prominence.

The Lobito Rail line, as highlighted by President Hichilema, will serve as a vital link connecting the Atlantic and Indian Oceans through Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He underscored the transformative impact of the project on key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and mining, as it traverses regions rich in natural resources and favorable climatic conditions.

Among the issues deliberated were the challenges posed by drought, food security concerns, and initiatives aimed at generating employment opportunities for Zambian women and youth. President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the U.S. government’s support during the recently concluded debt restructuring process, emphasizing Zambia’s commitment to continued engagement with international partners for the betterment of the country.

In response, Senator Patty Murray expressed optimism regarding the potential of the Lobito Corridor investment to drive inclusive economic growth and bolster sustainable supply chains, ultimately benefiting the Zambian people at large. She affirmed the U.S.’s commitment to partnering with Zambia in addressing pressing challenges, including the drought affecting crops and food security.

Senator Murray highlighted the longstanding partnership between the United States and Zambia, citing significant investments exceeding $7 billion since 2000 in critical sectors such as public health, education, and food security.

The delegation is visiting Southern African countries including Malawi, Angola and Botswana to discuss investments in the region and ways to strengthen political, economic and security partnerships.