A tragic incident unfolded in Lusaka as a man reportedly took his own life after allegedly shooting and injuring his girlfriend. Identified as Jeff Mulenga, aged between 25 and 30, of Libala South, the individual shot himself in the chest in the State Lodge area following the disturbing series of events.

The sequence of events began Tuesday night between 10:00 PM and 11:30 PM when Mulenga purportedly shot his girlfriend, identified only as Bwalya, aged 23, at her residence in Chalala area. Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident, indicating that Mulenga then fled the scene after committing the act.

Authorities were alerted to the situation by concerned neighbors who swiftly responded to the scene of the shooting. They found the woman wounded and promptly rushed her to the hospital, where she is currently reported to be out of danger.

Tragically, the ordeal did not end there, as around 11:30 PM, police received another distressing report indicating that Mulenga had taken his own life in the State Lodge area. Responding to the scene, law enforcement officers discovered Mulenga’s lifeless body with a gunshot wound. His vehicle, a Mazda BT-50, was found parked nearby with the keys still in the ignition.

Police also found a pistol at the scene and have instituted investigations to establish the actual cause of the shooting incidents.