The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has announced the arrest and joint charging of FAZ President Andrew Kamanga and his deputy Reuben Kamanga and two other individuals for money laundering offenses.

The individuals apprehended are:

Andrew Kamanga, FAZ President, aged 57, residing in Lusaka’s Mimosa area,

Reuben Kamanga, FAZ General Secretary, aged 52, residing in Lusaka’s Makeni area,

Madalitso Kamanga, aged 53, residing in Lusaka’s Woodlands Chalala, and

Jairous Siame, aged 44, residing in Lusaka’s Mumbwa Road.

They face several charges, including obtaining money by false pretense, obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretense, and conspiracy to defraud, all contrary to the Penal Code of Zambia.

DEC investigations revealed that the suspects collaborated to obtain K341,902.00 from the Government of the Republic of Zambia under false pretenses. This sum was purportedly allocated as allowances for Madalitso Kamanga and Jairous Siame to attend the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The funds were transferred into their personal accounts, with each receiving K170,951.00, and return tickets valued at K99,980.00 were also obtained.

However, it was discovered that neither Madalitso Kamanga nor Jairous Siame held official or executive positions within FAZ. The funds were disbursed to them under the guise of being FAZ officials, intended for their attendance with the advance party for AFCON.

These fraudulent activities took place between 1st January and 15th February 2024, coinciding with the dates of the Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast from 13th January to 11th February 2024.

The suspects are currently finalizing bond processes and will appear in court soon.

Below is the Full Press Statement

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested and jointly charged two Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Officials and two other individuals for money laundering offenses. The suspects apprehended are:

Andrew Kamanga, FAZ President, aged 57, residing in Lusaka’s Mimosa area,

Reuben Kamanga, FAZ General Secretary, aged 52, residing in Lusaka’s Makeni area,

Madalitso Kamanga, aged 53, residing in Lusaka’s Woodlands Chalala, and

Jairous Siame, aged 44, residing in Lusaka’s Mumbwa Road.

These individuals have been jointly charged with several offenses including:

Obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretense contrary to Section 309 (A) of the Penal Code.

Conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code.

DEC investigations revealed that the suspects, while acting together, obtained K341,902.00 from the Government of the Republic of Zambia under false pretenses. This money was purportedly allocated as allowances for Madalitso Kamanga and Jairous Siame to attend the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The allowances were transferred into their personal accounts, with each receiving K170,951.00. Furthermore, the duo also obtained return tickets valued at K99,980.00.

It was discovered that the funds were disbursed to two individuals under the guise of being FAZ officials, necessitating their attendance with the advance party for AFCON. However, investigations revealed that neither Madalitso Kamanga nor Jairous Siame held official or executive positions within the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

This fraudulent activity transpired between 1st January and 15th February 2024, coinciding with the dates of the Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast from 13th January to 11th February 2024.

The suspects are currently finalizing bond processes and will appear in court soon.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) underscores its unwavering commitment to combating money laundering offenses within Zambia. The recent joint charges against Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) officials and associated individuals demonstrate the DEC’s dedication to upholding the law and preserving the integrity of financial systems.

As an institution mandated to tackle financial crimes, the DEC reaffirms its stance against all forms of illicit activities, including those perpetrated under false pretenses. The Commission will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in money laundering schemes, ensuring accountability and justice for all.

Issued by:

Sydney Katongo

Assistant Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission