Senior Chief Puta of the Bwile people of Chienge District in Luapula Province has called on former President Edgar Lungu to respect the people of Zambia that elected Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.

Commenting on utterances made at a church service by the former President, Senior Chief Puta says the people of Zambia respect Mr Lungu as a former Head of State and that he should live by that if he wants to continue being respected by the people.

In an interview with ZANIS in Mansa today, Senior Chief Puta noted that the behavior by the former Head of State is not only disrespecting to Republican President Hakainde Hichilema but also to the people that elected him.

The traditional leader added that former President Lungu is part of the suffering that the people of Zambia are going through as most of the challenges the country is going through are as a result of what he did when he was Head of State.

Senior Chief Puta observed that it is unacceptable for the former Head of State to engage in campaign activities when it is not campaign period.

He has since advised the former Head of State to rest and leave politics to the younger generation saying his time to stand again expired.

The Senior Chief also wondered why Churches should be turned into political grounds when they house people from different political affiliations.