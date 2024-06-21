In a tragic incident, a 64-year-old American tourist, Juliana Gle Tourneau, has been killed by an elephant in Livingstone. The incident occurred on Wednseday at approximately 17:50 hours near the Maramba Cultural Bridge on Victoria Falls Road.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident in a statement to ZNBC News. Tourneau, from New Mexico, USA, was traveling with others in a vehicle that had stopped due to traffic caused by elephants near the bridge. They parked off the road on the western side to observe the animals more closely when one of the elephants charged, knocking Ms. Tourneau down before trampling her.

“Juliana Gle Tourneau, 64, of New Mexico, United States of America, died on Wednesday around 17:50 after being knocked from a parked vehicle which had stopped due to traffic caused by elephants around the Maramba Cultural Bridge,” Commissioner Daka explained.

This tragic event marks the second fatal elephant attack on an American tourist in Zambia this year. The previous incident occurred in March at Kafue National Park.

The authorities have urged tourists to exercise extreme caution and follow safety guidelines when observing wildlife to prevent such unfortunate incidents.