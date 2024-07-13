Police in Livingstone have arrested two organizers of a circumcision camp, commonly known as Mukanda, for allegedly taking children into the initiation camp illegally.

Kenneth Makai, 67, of Mwandi Township, and Kays Kapalu, 46, of ZECCO Township, have also been accused of criminal trespass on a portion of land near Nakatindi Cemetery, which belongs to the Livingstone City Council.

According to a statement from Southern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo, the two men set up the Mbunda Circumcision Camp on June 29, 2023. The camp has been operational for 12 days. Namalongo added that several parents and guardians have accused the men of taking their children into the camp without their knowledge or consent.

In a related development, Office of the President Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika has condemned the Mukanda gathering in Livingstone. Mrs. Kabika stated that the gathering was organized by unscrupulous individuals who falsely claimed to have the endorsement of the Zambezi Royal Establishment.

Mrs. Kabika emphasized that performing harmful traditional practices on children without the consent of the children or their parents or guardians is a violation of children’s rights and contravenes human rights.

The arrests and subsequent condemnation highlight the government’s stance on protecting children’s rights and ensuring that cultural practices do not infringe upon individual freedoms and human rights.