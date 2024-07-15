In a momentous event held at the prestigious House of Lords, Robert M. Chabinga, the Acting PF President and Leader of the Opposition in Zambia’s Parliament, was honored with the African Achievers Award for Leadership Excellence. This accolade recognizes his outstanding leadership qualities and dedicated community work in the Mafinga Constituency.

Mr. Chabinga expressed his profound gratitude for this honor, emphasizing that the award is not merely a recognition of his individual achievements but a testament to the collective efforts of his supporters.

“We take this opportunity to appreciate the support from family, friends, and fellow citizens for trusting us to represent them, being a voice to the voiceless, and putting Mafinga on the map and Zambia at large,” he stated.

The award highlights Mr. Chabinga’s commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of his community. Under his leadership, Mafinga Constituency has seen significant advancements, including access to the Constituency Development Fund, free education, and social cash transfers. These initiatives reflect the effective policies of Zambia’s new dawn government under President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Chabinga also took this occasion to advise African leaders to prioritize unity for the progress and well-being of their citizens. He believes that such recognition serves as an inspiration to continue striving for excellence and betterment in governance and community service.

This recognition not only honors Mr. Chabinga but also shines a spotlight on the potential for positive change and leadership in Africa.