Health Minister Elijah Muchima conducted an extensive tour of the University Teaching Hospitals (UTHs) and the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) to assess stock availability and compliance levels. Contrary to reports suggesting shortages, Dr. Muchima expressed satisfaction with the ample stocks of essential medicines and medical supplies at both institutions.

Dr. Muchima assured that the Ministry of Health will expedite the distribution of these essential medicines and supplies to health facilities nationwide, including hard-to-reach areas. His visit aimed to reassure the public and address concerns about medicine shortages.

Over 50 containers of medicine have been transported from the J and J warehouse to ZAMMSA. Dr. Muchima emphasized that funds are being mobilized to ensure that ZAMMSA can effectively distribute these medicines and supplies across the country.

During his tour of ZAMMSA offices and warehouse in Lusaka, Dr. Muchima expressed contentment with the progress of the new oxygen plant at UTHs. He was briefed by Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. John Kachimba, who highlighted the need for adequate oxygen facilities, especially in light of challenges faced during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the same meeting, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Dr. Kennedy Lishimpi, urged UTH management to ensure that patients receive medicines that are in stock. This statement came in response to the Health Minister’s concern that patients were being directed to private pharmacies for medications that should be available in public health facilities.

Additionally, Dr. Muchima addressed journalists about the ongoing investigation into allegations of expired drugs and assured the timely distribution of medicines to areas in need. He emphasized that he will not tolerate any wastage of medicines under his watch.

Dr. Muchima also held a closed-door meeting with ZAMMSA’s top management to discuss critical issues affecting the Ministry of Health. He was accompanied by Health Permanent Secretaries and other top government officials, along with members of the media.

The Health Minister’s tour and subsequent actions underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring that all Zambians have access to necessary medical supplies and healthcare services.