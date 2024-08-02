By Benedict Tembo

Dozens of female rangers and community scouts were today feted at a major event to recognize for the first time their work in conserving the Kafue ecosystem. The event was hosted by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) as part of the celebrations of World Female Rangers.

Approximately 5,500 female rangers globally make up only 11 percent of the total, highlighting the significant gender imbalance in the sector. In Zambia’s Kafue ecosystem, a cohort of dozens of local women is challenging the status quo, joining up to train and deploy as female rangers alongside their male counterparts.

The event, held in Itezhi Tezhi District recently, featured a range of activities designed to honor and recognize the invaluable contributions of female rangers and community scouts. Highlights included a march past, remarks from invited dignitaries, and live demonstrations that offered a glimpse into the women’s daily routines and the rigorous training they undergo. These showcases not only celebrated the women’s achievements but also inspired the next generation of women to consider careers in wildlife conservation.

DNPW and TNC partners arranged the event with traditional leaders of the Namwala and Nkala Game Management Areas (GMAs), with partners including local Community Resource Boards and conservation NGO African Parks invited to attend.

Senior Wildlife Warden for DNPW Kafue Region Lewis Daka said: “For too long, the image of a park ranger has been dominated by a single perspective. Today, we celebrate the reality that women are a powerful force in conservation. Female rangers are leading anti-poaching patrols, tracking endangered species, educating communities, and playing a vital role in preserving the natural wonders we hold dear. Female rangers bring a unique perspective to conservation. Studies have shown that gender diversity in park management leads to more effective strategies and a deeper understanding of the complex issues facing our environment. They are key to building trust with local communities and fostering a sense of shared responsibility for the natural world.”

TNC and its partners are committed to extending their support to female rangers, including with leadership mentorship, community sensitization, and training on gender-based violence and human rights. TNC is working with partners so that more women are recruited as rangers and community scouts.

The number of female rangers in the Kafue ecosystem has increased by more than 50% in the last few years, from 24 to 37, along with 19 female community scouts. Across Zambia, the number of female rangers is also growing. By investing in female rangers, TNC aims to bolster conservation efforts and promote gender equality within the field of wildlife protection.

Partnership Manager for TNC Zambia Moses Nyoni said: “This event is a testament to the critical role that female rangers play in wildlife protection and community engagement in Zambia, highlighting their importance in the ongoing fight against poaching and habitat destruction. TNC is very proud to have the opportunity to support these activities, and underscore the need for continued support and investment in these courageous women who are making a profound impact on the ground.”

The expansive landscape of the wider Kafue ecosystem, including its environment and wildlife, presents an opportunity to boost Zambia’s tourism industry and deliver critically needed revenue for the area, providing employment and benefits to local communities. The ecosystem faces threats, including illegal grazing, poaching of wildlife and timber, and unsustainable farming. Female rangers in the Kafue ecosystem are at the forefront of conservation efforts to limit these destructive activities. Their work is not only physically demanding but also perilous.

Many of these women have faced and overcome significant adversity, including poverty and marginalization. Becoming a ranger has transformed their lives, empowering them to become breadwinners and property owners. This newfound status has also opened doors to higher education and much-needed healthcare, fundamentally altering their personal and professional trajectories.

Senior Ranger for Kafue Anita Muleya said: “I was recruited as a ranger in 2005, when I was a teenager but also a mother, at a time when very few women showed interest in taking up the role due to cultural norms regarding female roles in our societies. I am proud of the decision I made to be a female ranger. Now I am a breadwinner, I can access much-needed healthcare, I can take my children to school and I own property. I am a role model that other women can look up to and get encouraged to join the journey of conservation.”

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has worked in Zambia since 2012, supporting the government, local communities, and their partners to implement innovative community-led conservation programs. TNC and its partners prioritize approaches that focus on strengthening the ability of communities to manage and derive sustainable livelihoods from the natural resources in their stewardship. These strategies include improving community rights over natural resources, developing and strengthening community-based conservation governance and management systems, and supporting the development of a nature-based economy.