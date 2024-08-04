Today’s Scripture

“But how much of that kind of persistent faith will the Son of Man find on the earth when he returns?”

Luke 18:8, MSG

What Kind of Faith?

Friend, if God showed up at your house today, what kind of faith would He find? Is it a little faith, weak faith, complaining faith, average faith, or great faith? The enemy would love for you to go through life barely believing, full of doubt, getting talked out of your dreams, giving up on what God put in your heart. “It’s never going to happen. Look at how big these problems are.” That kind of thinking is limiting what God can do. That kind of faith will never overcome the forces that are trying to hold you back from becoming all God created you to be.

God wants to do something new in your life, something uncommon, out of the ordinary, but if you’re going to see great favor, you have to awaken your great faith. It’s going to happen when you dare to believe that God is all-powerful despite what circumstances look like. You believe that God is not limited, and you start to believe for bigger things. You believe that what God promises in His Word will come to pass.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are looking for faith in my life, that You desire that I believe and trust You more and more. Thank You that You are all-powerful and that You are always working what is best for my life. I declare that I am going to believe for bigger things. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

