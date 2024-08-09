Parents and guardians in Kasenengwa district of Eastern Province have been encouraged to enlighten young people on issues of sexuality.

Chisomo Community Programme Executive Director, Annie Chiseni,explained that the move will help in ensuring adolescents have the right information on sexual reproductive health among others.

Ms Chiseni observed that most young people have the wrong perception on issues of sexuality which they usually obtain from wrong sources.

“Our children no longer live like during our times, they have more information than us. So if we don’t sit down to discuss such matters with them as parents, they will end up getting the wrong information from outside”, she said.

She emphasised the need for parents and guardians to be open enough to the adolescents in order to protect them from selfish individuals who may feed them with wrong information.

Ms Chiseni added that the development will also help children to develop a right sense of judgment on different information provided to them.

“Let parents talk to their children on issues of sexuality so that when they go outside and they are fed with wrong information, they will not take it as gospel truth”, she said.

She further called on stakeholders to take a leading role in sensitising young people on sexual reproductive health to prevent them from engaging in sexual activities at a tender age.