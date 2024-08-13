27 children have been reintegrated with their families from child care facilities in Chilanga District under the Intensive Family Support Programme.

District Social Welfare Officer, Emelda Ng’oma explained that the children were reintegrated with their families to ensure alternative family care for the vulnerable children.

In an interview with ZANIS in Chilanga, Mrs Ng’oma stated that the reintegration followed an assessment of the children’s families to ensure that they were returning to safe homes.

She added that the assessment revealed that some families were capable of caring for their children but needed support that would enable them to access basic necessities such as education for the children.

“After a period of establishment, the children were released into the care of their biological parents or next of kin. This successful reintegration initiative highlights the importance of community-based support in keeping families together and ensuring the well-being of vulnerable children,” said Mrs Ng’oma.

She pointed out that the department empowered 33 families by providing resources to start small businesses, such as selling vegetables or fish, with funding from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to enable them generate income and create a stable environment for the children.

“The children were previously living in child care facilities because their families were unable to provide for their educational and basic needs. However, not all 33 empowered families had children in facilities, as some were at risk of separation and received preventive support,” said Mrs Ng’oma.

She also urged child care facilities to collaborate with the government through the social welfare department to protect children’s rights in the country through initiatives like the Intensive Family Support Programme.

Mrs Ng’oma added that the programme aims at promoting children’s well-being by creating a safe family environment as an alternative for vulnerable children.