Today’s Scripture

Wearing a linen ephod, David was dancing before the LORD with all his might, while he and all Israel were bringing up the ark of the LORD with shouts and the sound of trumpets.

2 Samuel 6:14–15, NIV

Keep Celebrating

Friend, in 2 Samuel 6, David and his men had just recovered the ark of the covenant. There was a huge celebration, with shouts of joy, trumpets blowing, cymbals crashing. David was so excited that he danced with all of his might. He was the distinguished king, but he didn’t hold back from celebrating the goodness of God. When his wife Michal saw him dancing and leaping, it says she was filled with contempt and criticized him for acting like a vulgar person. David responded, “I was celebrating before the Lord, not you. What you think of me is not going to keep me from being who I am.” David wasn’t controlled by what other people thought.

When you’re honoring God, when you’re being your best, some people are going to find fault with you. They won’t give you their approval unless you lower your standards and conform to their thinking. That’s okay. Be a David. Have the attitude: “I don’t need your approval. I’m keeping God first place. I’m going to live with integrity. I’m going to do the right thing when it’s hard.”

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for the people in my life who celebrate You and approve me. Help me, though, to honor You and be my best when other people find fault and try to change me. I declare that I will freely worship and serve You with all my might. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries