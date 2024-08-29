Former Government Chief Whip Steve Chungu has advised the UPND Government to stop issuing threats against former president Edgar Lungu.

Speaking in an interview in Luanshya, Mr Chungu said it was unfortunate that each time Mr Lungu expressed his views over the governance of the country he was being criticized and threatened by those in power.

” There is no need to trouble president Lungu, there is no need for the harassment of Mr Lungu ,there is no need for the arrests” Mr Chungu said.

Mr Chungu said President Hakainde Hichilema should be the one to come out and advise all the UPND cadres threatening the former Head of State to stop issuing such threats and insults against Mr Lungu.

He added that President Hakainde Hichilema should know that at one time he is also going to be the former Head of State adding that by allowing threats and harassments against Mr Lungu he was setting a very bad precedent.

Mr Chungu who is also Luanshya Constituency former law maker said instead of harassing and issuing threats against those with divergent views over the governance of the country, the UPND Government should concentrate on addressing the challenges the country is currently going through.

Mr Chungu further said that Zambia needs the hand of God to pull through its various challenges such as the high cost of living and power loadshedding among others.

” God is not on our side, we are going through serious difficulties ,we need to kneel down to God and pray for us to over come these problems as a nation,” he said.

He said Zambians regardless of their social status need to humble themselves before God, if the problems the country is faced with are to be addressed.