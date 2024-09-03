Chief Machiya of the Lamba people of Mpongwe District has partnered with International Development Enterprises (IDE) Zambia to help women legitimize customary land ownership for economic use.

The partnership has seen 19 women given customary land certificates by Chief Machiya to enable them to have control of the land for entrepreneurship purposes.

During the certificates handover ceremony in Mpongwe, Chief Machiya said the land documents will enable more women to access empowerment because they have collateral.

IDE Zambia Country Director Sylvester Kalonge urged more Chiefdoms to ensure that people who own customary land have proof for economic development.

In order to enhance efforts to improve women’s access to control of land as a productive asset, IDE Zambia partnered with an organization called MEDEEM to provide to women through the acquisition of land certificates.

Mpongwe District Commissioner Burton Mukomba, who was the guest of honour, re-affirmed the Government’s commitment to ensure equity and equality in land acquisition.