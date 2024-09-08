Luanshya lawyer Zevyanji Sinkala has come to the aid of Luanshya residents faced with erratic water supply, by drilling some water boreholes in some public institutions to alleviate the water problem in the district.

Thomson District Hospital is just one of the many public and community centers set to benefit from this initiative, which focuses on providing essential services where they are most needed.

“We’re grateful for the government’s efforts to improve healthcare, particularly through initiatives like the expanded Constituency Development Fund,” Sinkala said.

Mr Sinkala pointed out that the erratic water supply in the constituency has been a major issue, and the installation of 10 boreholes, complete with tank stands, 10,000-liter water tanks, pumps, and solar panels, will ensure a steady water supply,” Mr Sinkala said.

Mr Sinkala also emphasized the importance of running water, especially during the rainy season when health facilities and schools face significant health challenges.

He also urged the community to take care of the resources, as they are crucial for providing clean and safe water.

Mr Sinkala also plans to present a strong case to the Luanshya Constituency Development Fund( CDF) Committee, advocating for the urgent needs of the people.

He says he aims to raise awareness so that everyone in Luanshya understands how to benefit from these funds.

“The CDF is a game changer,” he said. “It’s designed to bring development to your doorstep, and it’s for everyone. Whether you can read or write, whether you’re sighted or not, whether you’re able-bodied or differently abled—CDF is for you. This is about ensuring everyone gets a fair shot, that no one is left behind, and that we’re all moving forward together.” Mr Sinkala concluded.