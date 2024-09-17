Majority MPs Stage Silent Protest in Zambian Parliament: A Growing Discontent

In a rare display of unity and discontent, Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), the Patriotic Front (PF) opposition, and a group of independent MPs today staged a silent protest within Zambia’s Parliament. This coordinated action was a direct response to what MPs described as the ongoing mismanagement of parliamentary procedures and roles, which they believe run counter to Commonwealth guidelines on parliamentary conduct and etiquette.

The protest unfolded during the scheduled parliamentary session, where despite several questions being listed on the Order Paper, no MP rose to ask or debate them. The protest extended into the “Notice of Motion on Thanks to the Presidential Opening Speech.” Here, only one UPND-nominated MP stood up to debate, while the rest of the House remained silent. As a result, Deputy Speaker Malungo Chisangano, presiding over the session, had no choice but to adjourn the House shortly after it began.

This unprecedented event was seen as a direct manifestation of growing frustrations among MPs regarding how parliamentary matters are being handled. Both opposition and ruling party members have raised concerns that the environment in Parliament is no longer conducive to proper debate and the expression of differing views. The silent protest was seen as a symbolic expression of these frustrations, particularly the growing tendency to sideline or silence critical voices in favor of MPs who simply echo the government’s positions.

Sources close to the MPs revealed that there is increasing dissatisfaction with how parliamentary standards, particularly those set by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), are being disregarded. According to some MPs, the current leadership in Parliament appears more focused on fostering an atmosphere where government praise is encouraged while dissent is stifled.

The silence in Parliament today was palpable. Although the session was expected to proceed as usual, MPs from all sides of the political divide participated in the silent protest. Despite the listed questions on the Order Paper, which usually prompt vigorous debate, no one took the floor to address them. On the “Notice of Motion on Thanks to the Presidential Speech,” only a lone UPND MP contributed, marking an unusual departure from the usual back-and-forth between MPs.

This left Deputy Speaker Chisangano in a difficult position. With no further debate or questions, she had little choice but to adjourn the House early, ending the session after just a few minutes.

One parliamentary insider commented, “This kind of protest sends a strong message. The MPs are dissatisfied, and by remaining silent, they’re showing their frustration with the current leadership and procedures in the House.”

The silent protest in Parliament could signal deep-seated dissatisfaction among MPs that stretches beyond party lines. In a democracy, Parliament serves as the central forum for debate, scrutiny, and holding the government to account. When MPs from different political affiliations unite in protest, it is a clear indication of widespread discontent.

The implications for the government are significant. President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, which has enjoyed a relatively stable parliamentary majority, may find itself facing a potential challenge from within if these grievances are not addressed. The unity shown by MPs today suggests that this protest could mark the beginning of more coordinated opposition to certain government policies or the way Parliament is being managed.

For some political analysts, the silent protest could serve as a warning. “When the majority of MPs inside Parliament come together in protest, it’s a sign that something is not right,” said one analyst. “If this discontent is not addressed quickly, it could lead to bigger issues, including potential discussions around impeachment motions or even the disruption of government business.”

Several senior political figures, both from the ruling and opposition parties, have called on President Hichilema to take swift action in addressing the concerns raised by MPs. The silence in the House, they argue, is a clear indication that parliamentary procedures and standards need urgent attention. Furthermore, there are calls for Speaker Nelly Mutti and her deputies to review their approach to managing parliamentary sessions to ensure that all MPs, particularly those in opposition, have ample space to voice their views.

The silent protest has raised serious concerns about the health of Zambia’s democracy. Parliament, as an institution, relies on open debate and the free exchange of ideas. When MPs feel that their voices are being stifled, it undermines the very fabric of democratic governance.

A senior political figure commented on the situation, saying, “This protest is a clear signal to both the President and the Speaker that the current situation in Parliament is untenable. MPs feel that their role in holding the government to account is being eroded, and this needs to be rectified immediately.”

There is growing pressure on Speaker Mutti to act swiftly and decisively to address the concerns raised by the MPs. As Zambia is a member of the Commonwealth, the country is bound by its commitment to uphold democratic practices, including free speech and robust parliamentary debate. If the current trend continues, it could have lasting implications for Zambia’s reputation on the international stage.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) lays out clear guidelines for how democratic parliaments should operate. According to these guidelines, it is essential that MPs be given the freedom to debate, scrutinize government actions, and represent their constituencies without fear of censorship or retaliation. The silent protest in Parliament today appears to be a direct response to the perception that these principles are being compromised.

MPs are particularly concerned that the space for meaningful debate in Zambia’s Parliament is shrinking. They argue that without the ability to raise questions and scrutinize government actions, the core function of Parliament is being undermined. This could have serious long-term effects on the effectiveness of Parliament and its ability to serve the Zambian people.

One MP, speaking anonymously, said, “We are here to represent our people, to question, debate, and hold the government accountable. But if our ability to do that is taken away, what’s left of our role? This protest was our way of showing that we will not sit idly by while our democratic rights are eroded.”

The silent protest has raised important questions about the leadership of Speaker Nelly Mutti. While the MPs’ frustrations are directed at parliamentary procedures, some observers have questioned whether the protest also reflects a lack of confidence in the Speaker’s ability to maintain fairness and uphold the values of parliamentary democracy.

The rules of Parliament provide for mechanisms to remove a Speaker if MPs lose confidence in their leadership. Although there has been no formal indication of such an intent, today’s events suggest that dissatisfaction is brewing. Whether or not Speaker Mutti can retain her position may depend on how she responds to this latest crisis.

Some MPs are already calling for her to step down, arguing that she has failed to create an environment where all voices can be heard equally. Others believe that she should be given a chance to address the concerns and restore parliamentary order.

Lusaka Times Editor

September 17, 2024